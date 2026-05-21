Sens Pitching Stymies RubberDucks, Harrisburg Wins 3-1

Published on May 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators held the RubberDucks offense in check Wednesday night, allowing only one run in a 3-1 win. Four pitchers combined in the effort, striking out 11 Akron batters.

RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (W, 5-1) got things started with 5.1 innings. He allowed only one run on four hits and five strikeouts.

Van Scoyoc faced the minimum through the first 16 batters of the game.

Then RHP Thomas Schultz came on for 1.2 scoreless innings. Schultz did not allow a baserunner and punched out two.

RHP Robert Cranz added a one-two-three eighth inning, striking out two.

And RHP Erick Mejia (S, 5) came on and completed the save. He allowed a hit but struck out two, stranding a runner in scoring position to end the game.

The Senators, who led the league in walks issued coming into play tonight, did not walk a batter tonight.

For the Sens offense, OF Leandro Pineda opened the scoring with a two-out double in the first that drove in OF Sam Petersen.

Petersen drew three walks in the game.

Harrisburg added another run in the fifth to lead 2-0 when OF Jack Rogers scored from third on a wild pitch.

Then, leading 2-1 in the eighth, C Max Romero Jr. hit an opposite-field home run to stretch the lead to 3-1. It was Romero's fourth homer of the season.

The series is even at one game a side. Game three comes Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.; LHP Alex Clemmey (1-1) is scheduled for the start.







Eastern League Stories from May 20, 2026

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