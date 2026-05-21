Fightin Phils Drop Second Straight Game at Portland

Published on May 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Portland, ME) - The Reading Fightin' Phils (20-21) dropped game two to the Portland Sea Dogs (19-21) by a final score of 9-4.

Right-hander Jean Cabrera (PHI's No. 13 prospect) took the mound for Reading in his second start with the Fightins. He began his night delivering a four-pitch strikeout to Sea Dogs' shortstop Franklin Arias (BOS's top prospect) before issuing a six-pitch walk to center fielder Will Turner. Cabrera then surrendered a double to Nate Baez, sending Turner over to third and putting men in scoring position for Johanfran Garcia (BOS's No. 26 prospect)

Garcia connected on a jam shot that fluttered into shallow center field for an RBI single to bring home Turner and advance Baez to third. Cabrera then fell behind 3-0 to Martin Alcantara before he lifted a sacrifice fly to give Portland a 2-0 lead. The next batter was Nelly Taylor (BOS's No. 21 prospect), who worked a seven-pitch at-bat before shooting a two-out double all the way to the wall in right-center field to score Garcia from first base and pad the lead to 3-0. Cabrera would retire Caden Rose on a flyout to end the inning but needed to use 34 bullets just to get through his first frame of work.

The Fightins answered back in the top half of the second inning. Things got going with two outs when both infielders Alex Binelas and Bryson Ware each worked six-pitch walks. Catcher Jordan Dissin then lined an RBI single into center field to score Binelas for Reading's first run of the night. Portland starter Hayden Mullins (BOS's No. 14 prospect) then issued his third walk of the frame to Cade Fergus to load the bases. Mullins continued his command struggles into the next at-bat when he plunked Bryan Rincon (PHI's No. 27 prospect) on the first pitch, forcing in Fightins' second run of the inning and cutting the Sea Dogs' lead to just a run.

In their half of the second, Portland immediately got back on the attack as Raudelis Martinez led off the frame with a single. Cabrera then had an opportunity to help his own case when Ahbram Liendo shot a dribbler back to the mound. Cabrera fielded the ball on the run and made an off-line throw towards first base, which got away and allowed both runners to advance a base. Arias would drive in Martinez with a sacrifice fly. The small ball continued when Liendo scored on a Turner RBI groundout for Portland's fifth run of the game. Baez kept the inning going with a two-out single, followed by a seven-pitch walk to Garcia. Alcantara then worked a 2-2 count before mashing a two-RBI double off the miniature green monster wall in left field to extend the Sea Dogs' lead to 7-2 in just the second inning. Cabrera was pulled from the game following the conclusion of the inning. His final line: L, 2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 2 BB, 1 K.

Left-hander Tristan Garnett came on in initial relief of Cabrera in the bottom of the third and retired all six hitters he faced through two frames, punching out two in the process. Garnett eventually gave way to a fellow southpaw in Cristhian Tortosa. Just three pitches into his outing, Tortosa was taxed with a solo long ball coming off the bat of Garcia for his sixth homer of the season. Tortosa would surrender another extra-base hit within the inning, this coming on a one-out double to Taylor, but stranded him at second to end the fifth. He would return for another inning of work in the sixth, racking up a total of three strikeouts through his two frames on the evening.

Aside from the three walks he issued in the second inning, Mullins cruised through the Fightins lineup, as the lone hit he surrendered was the RBI single from Dissin. Overall, the left-hander finished the night tossing five full frames of two-run ball, to pair with those three walks and seven strikeouts. He would pick up the win (3-1) for Portland. Mullins gave way to Max Carlson in the sixth, who punched out Aroon Escobar to begin his night. He then allowed back-to-back singles to Raylin Heredia (PHI's No. 30 prospect) and Dylan Campbell to put runners on the corners with one out. Campbell eventually took off for second base before Portland's catcher Garcia launched a throwing error into the outfield, allowing Campbell to head to third while Heredia scored the run number three for the Fightins. An RBI groundout from Binelas brought home Campbell to cut the lead in half at 8-4.

This would almost cap the scoring for both squads, as the contest stayed relatively quiet throughout the rest of its entirety other than a sacrifice fly from Liendo off of Saul Teran in the eighth inning, creating a 9-4 lead for Portland. Christian McGowan entered the game for Reading in the seventh and retired the side in order with three punchouts, all swinging. Cade Feeney tossed two scoreless frames for the Sea Dogs, picking up three strikeouts, including catching Cade Fergus looking for the final out of the ballgame. Catcher Jordan Dissin led the way for the Fightins with two hits and an RBI, while Johanfran Garcia and Marvin Alcantara combined for three hits and 5 RBI for the Sea Dogs.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at 11 a.m. RHP Luke Russo is set to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Blake Wehunt for Portland. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday are both Education Day Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 20, 2026

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