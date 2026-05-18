Phillies Top Pitching Prospect Gage Wood Promoted to Reading

Published on May 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday that No. 2 Prospect and top-pitching prospect, Gage Wood, was promoted to Double-A Reading.

The 22-year-old Wood joins the Fightin Phils after just nine career starts, all with Single-A Clearwater. This season, Wood is 0-2, with a 3.42 ERA (10 ER, 26.1 IP) across eight starts. He has sent down an impressive 40 batters on strikes, which is good for a 13.67 strikeout-per-nine-inning ratio.

At the time of his promotion, Wood was seventh in the Florida State League in strikeouts with 40, and his eight starts were tied for the most in the league. Amongst Florida State League pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched this season, Wood ranked seventh with his 13.67 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

On the mound, Wood has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of eight starts this season, and one run or fewer in six of his eight outings in 2026. His season high in strikeouts is eight on Apr. 9 vs Tampa, and he has matched a season-best four innings four times.

Wood joins the Fightin Phils less than one year following his selection in the 2025 draft, where the Phillies took him 26th overall in the first round out of Arkansas.

In his final season with the Razorbacks, Wood went 4-1, with a 3.82 ERA over 10 starts. Most notably, he threw a nine-inning no-hitter against Murray State in the College World Series on June 16, 2025. It was the third no-hitter in College World Series history, and his 19 strikeouts set both an Arkansas record and College World Series record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game. Wood was then named to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team.

In total, Wood spent three seasons with Arkansas from 2023-25 and went 9-3, with a 4.33 ERA over 55 career appearances. Before making 10 starts in 2025, Wood started just three of 45 games in his first two collegiate seasons. Wood posted 167 strikeouts over 108 career innings with the Razorbacks, which was good for 13.92 SO/9,0 IP mark.

Wood is originally from Batesville, Arkansas, and was named the 2022 Arkansas Player of the Year by Prep Baseball Report after a standout career at Batesville High School.

Wood is set to make his Double-A debut on Friday this week at Portland and is currently scheduled to make his FirstEnergy Stadium debut on Friday, May 29, at 6:45 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at 6 p.m. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday are both Education Day Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 18, 2026

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