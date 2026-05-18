Fightin Phils Split Doubleheader with Fisher Cats to Earn Series Victory

Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Manchester, NH) - The Reading Fightin' Phils (20-19) were blanked in game 1 of their doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-15) by a final score of 2-0 but were victorious in a 5-3 win in game 2.

In game 1, the Fightins squared off against Fisher Cats right-hander Chris McElvain for the third time this season. He was opposed by Kyle Brnovich, who made his eighth start of the season for Reading. Both starters combined to allow a pair of doubles through the first handful of innings, but each stranded the runners on base.

A leadoff single from second baseman Adrian Pinto got things started in the bottom of the third for the Fisher Cats. Pinto advanced down to second base on a passed ball that snuck past Fightins' catcher Jordan Dissin, before further advancing over to third on an Arjun Nimmula flyout. Center fielder Victor Arias shot a single through the right side to bring home Pinto and score the game's first run.

Following the third, McElvain would surrender just one lone base hit for the rest of his outing. In total, he tossed six scoreless frames while allowing two total hits. He walked two and struck out four in route to earning his third win (3-0) of the season. On the other hand, Brnovich had retired six of the eight hitters he faced following the Arias RBI in the third. To begin the sixth, he retired New Hampshire's Jay Harry for a swinging strikeout. Brnovich's next pitch was an 0-0 fastball that right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. sent over the right-field wall to give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead. That would be Brnovich's final pitch of his day as he was lifted for Aaron Combs to finish the rest of the inning. Brnovich's final line read: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, Loss (1-3)

Combs was the lone Reading reliever used in the seven-inning contest as the right-hander punched out Jackson Hornung and Nick Goodwin to end the sixth. Conor Larkin came into the game in relief over McElvain to close the door in a 1-2-3 top half of the seventh to secure the game 1 victory for New Hampshire.

The Fisher Cats sent right-hander Alex Amalfi to the bump for game 2, as Christian McGowan served as the opener for the Reading pitching staff's "bullpen game." Both starters tossed up scoreless first frames before New Hampshire struck in the second.

McGowan was lifted after his lone first inning for Saul Teran out of the R-Phils' pen. Teran was immediately greeted with a leadoff double from Jay Harry, who advanced over to third on a Cutter Coffee lineout. Two batters later, Nick Goodwin singled to right, scoring Harry for the first run of the game.

The Fightins answered back in their half of the fourth as Austin Murr doubled off of Amalfi to kick off the inning. An Aroon Escobar flyout would advance Murr over the third base before Raylin Heredia drove him in to score on an RBI single, evening the game at 1. The rally continued as the next batter, Bryson Ware drilled a double of his own into the right-center field gap to score Heredia all the way from first base, thanks to a sneaky head-first slide at the plate to avoid the applying tag. Ware's RBI extra-base knock handed the Fightins a 2-1 lead.

The top of the fourth would be the only frame the Reading offense got to Amalfi as he completed his outing, tossing 5.1 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits while issuing zero walks, and racking up seven punchouts. Both teams' bullpens cruised through the middle innings. Irv Carter came on in relief of Amalfi and posted a scoreless inning and a third. For Reading, Andrew Baker tackled two scoreless innings in relief of Teran, punching out three in the process, before giving way to Evan Gates for a scoreless frame of his own. Teran (2-1) earned the win for Reading, while Amalfi (1-3) was handed the loss for New Hampshire.

In the top of the seventh, New Hampshire reliever Nate Garkow entered the ballgame and immediately struck out his first hitter in Bryson Ware. Garkow then issued out three consecutive free passes to load the bases, which was shortly followed by striking Nikau Pouaka-Grego with a pitch to bring in Reading's third run of the day. Aroon Escobar gave the Fightins some breathing room when he looped a bloop single into center field to bring two more R-Phils in to score, capping the Fightins' run total for the ballgame at five.

Alex McFarlane entered the game for Reading in the ninth and retired his first hitter, Cutter Coffee, looking for the first out. Jorge Burgos then reached base on a fielding error and later scored on a double down the right field line from Nick Goodwin. Goodwin would score as well on an RBI groundout from Victor Arias. The Fisher Cats inched closer, posting two runs on the board in the final frame, but both runs weren't tacked to McFarlane's line due to the error. The right-hander slammed the door shut by dropping a 1-2 slider into the zone, freezing Arjun Nimmala for the final out of the ballgame.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at 6 p.m. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday are both Education Day Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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