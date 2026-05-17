May 17, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE WEEK Brooks Brannon was selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 4-10th. The 22-year-old hit .600 (9-for-15) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 11 RBI in four games for the Sea Dogs. For the week, he led the league in average (.600), OBP (.588), SLG (1.467), and OPS (2.055), while he tied for the league lead in home runs (3) and RBI (11).

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 48 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (67) and Reading (54). Portland has 14 multi-home run games this season, and have scored 45% of their total runs via the long ball (79/175).

ALL CLOSE CALLS All five games in this series have been decided by three or fewer runs, with three one-run games, two that have gone to extra innings, and two walk-off wins for Hartford. On the season, six of the 11 games between the Sea Dogs and Yard Goats have been decided by one run, and nine total have been decided by three or fewer runs.

BATS HEATING UP Through their first 30 games of the season, the Sea Dogs had ten or more hits in just five games. The Sea Dogs have ten or more hits in five of their last seven games, dating back to May 8th.

EXTRA, EXTRA! The Sea Dogs hit ten doubles, one triple, and nine home runs for a total of 20 extra base hits in five games against New Hampshire last week, a season high. The Sea Dogs have tied that season high exactly with ten doubles, a triple, and nine home runs through their first five games in Hartford.

ACTIVE IN THE BASEPATHS Sea Dogs' Acting Manager Kyle Sasala said the biggest takeaway from their first series against Hartford was the Yard Goats' aggression in the basepaths. Hartford was 17-for-22 on stolen base attempts across the six games, including a franchise-record nine stolen bases on April 23rd. Hartford is just 2-for-6 on stolen bases through the first five games of this series, as both Johanfran Garcia and Nate Baez have thrown out two would-be-base-stealers apiece. The Sea Dogs are 9-for-13 stealing bases in the series. Their series high this season is 11 stolen bases.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 17, 2016 - Andrew Benintendi picked up his first Double-A hits, going 2-for-3, 2 RBI and a walk in Portland's 5-3 win over New Hampshire...Benintendi walked in his first at-bat, singled home a run in his second at-bat and nailed a run-scoring double in his third turn.

ON THE MOUND RHP Michael Sansone (0-0, 3.09 ERA) will make his eighth appearance and fourth start for a Red Sox minor league organization this season, having split his time between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. This will be Sansone's first start for the Sea Dogs, where he has allowed four earned runs on 11 hits with 13 strikeouts through 11.2 innings of work out of the bullpen. Sansone's best outing of the season was against the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, where he went 6.0 scoreless, two-hit innings.







Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2026

May 17, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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