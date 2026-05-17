Three Home Run Day Not Enough in 10-7 Series Finale Loss to Binghamton

Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Coby Morales of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Coby Morales of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 10-7 at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon in Bridgewater, NJ.

With four extra base hits in the game, Somerset has an extra base hit in all 39 games this season. At the time of the game ending, Somerset's 39-game XBH streak is the longest in Double-A and the second-longest in Minor League Baseball.

Somerset powered its 11th three-plus HR game this season. The Patriots have hammered multiple homers in 16 of their last 22 games. Somerset's 70 home runs this season lead Double-A and rank third in MiLB.

With Tyler Hardman's 10th homer of the season, four Somerset batters have hit double-digit home runs this season (Martin, Avina, Luciano, Hardman). Somerset's four hitters with 10-plus HR this season leads MiLB.

Somerset's pitching staff registered 16 strikeouts for just the second time this season. It was the fourth time this season the Patriots have fanned 15-plus batters. Somerset's 11.2 K/9 leads Double-A and ranks sixth in Minor League Baseball (Full Season).

RHP Chase Chaney (4.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) notched a season-high six strikeouts. Chaney has worked into the fifth inning in every start this season.

LF Jace Avina (1-for-5, R) extended his hit streak to seven games and on-base streak to a season-high 17 games. The 17-game on-base streak is the second-longest active streak in the Eastern League and second-longest by a Patriot this season. During the streak, Avina is slashing .347/.402/.733 with seven HR, 18 RBI and 15 XBH. He's raised his OPS from .629 to .893 in that span.

DH Garrett Martin (1-for-4, 2B) extended his on-base streak to a season-best 12 games and his hit streak to five games. During his 12 game on-base streak, Martin is slashing .327/.397/.673 with five HR, eight XBH and 12 RBI. He's raised his OPS from .813 to .905 in that stretch.

SS Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) notched his first career game played at shortstop in his 471st professional game. It was the first game he'd played at shortstop since 2017 with the Martha's Vineyard Sharks in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. Hardman clubbed his 10th HR of the season with a solo shot in the fifth inning. Hardman's seven home runs in May lead Double-A and rank tied for third in Minor League Baseball. Hardman's 19 RBI across his last 15 games has raised his RBI total to 33, which ranks tied for first in the Eastern League and tied for second in Double-A.

1B Coby Morales (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) bashed his eighth HR of the season in the third inning to secure his 12th multi-hit game of the season. Across his active four-game hit streak, Morales is 6-for-16 with a HR, 2B, six RBI and three stolen bases. Morales' 33 RBI ranks tied for first in the Eastern League and tied for second in Double-A. Tied with Hardman for the team-lead, the duo's 33 RBI apiece are the most by a Patriot in the season's first 39 games. Morales' and Hardman's 66 combined RBI are the most by any Somerset duo through the season's first 39 games in team history.

C Miguel Palma (1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, R) hammered his third home run of the season in the second inning, notching back-to-back games with a home run for the first time this season. It marked the first time he's hit homers in back-to-back games since 5/31/23 and 6/2/23 against Wilmington. Across his last two games, Palma has two HR and seven RBI.

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Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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