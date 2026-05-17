Jacob Reimer's Monster Game Leads Binghamton to Series Finale Win over Somerset

Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Bridgewater, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-26) stormed back for their largest comeback victory of the season to beat the Somerset Patriots (19-20) 10-7 from TD Bank Ballpark.

Binghamton third baseman Jacob Reimer clobbered a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to put them in front 10-7. Reimer has now hit four home runs this season and deposited two in the series.

The five-run comeback win is Binghamton's largest comeback of the year, and both came against Somerset. On April 11, they trailed 4-1 into the fourth inning against the Patriots and won 7-6.

The Rumble Ponies and Patriots combined to hit six home runs in the game, and early on, it was all Somerset jumping out to a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, first baseman Miguel Palma deposited a three-run blast to give Somerset a 3-0 lead. Palma chalked up seven RBIs and two home runs in the final two games of the series.

Binghamton got one run in the third as Reimer hit a sacrifice fly, but then, in the bottom of the third, Somerset made it 6-1. Third baseman Coby Morales hit a three-run home run, his ninth of the season.

Rumble Ponies right-hander Brendan Girton went 4.0 innings, allowing five hits, six earned runs, but struck out six. For Somerset, right-hander Chase Chaney allowed five runs across 4.1 innings with six punchouts.

The Binghamton comeback began in the top of the fourth inning as they cut the Somerset lead to 6-4. Catcher Vincent Perozo hit his first home run in Double-A, a two-run home run. The Ponies chalked up three consecutive hits to begin that inning.

Then, in the fifth, center fielder Jose Ramos demolished a two-run home run to tie the game at 6-6. Ramos had four hits in the series, and two were homers.

Binghamton's bullpen allowed one earned run over the last five innings to seal the victory.

Right-hander Douglas Orellana pitched two innings in relief, allowing one run, a solo home run from Somerset shortstop Tyler Hardman in the fifth. Right-hander Dan Hammer made his Binghamton debut, striking out two over one inning, with right-hander Saul Garcia following to pitch a scoreless eighth inning.

Binghamton right-hander Ben Simon (2) got the ball in the bottom of the ninth inning and hit 100 miles per hour as he retired the side for the save.

The 10 runs for the Rumble Ponies are the most they have scored since April 24 against Erie when they won 10-2. The 10 hits and three home runs are also the most they have tallied since that game.

The Rumble Ponies begin a six-game series on Tuesday night in Richmond, Virginia, from CarMax Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Jacob Reimer hit his second home run of the series tallies his sixth multi-hit game, his first three-hit game (3-for-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, BB)...Jose Ramos hit his second home run of the series (1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB)...Vincent Perozo hit his first Double-A home run (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB)...Wyatt Young reached base three times (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI)...Saul Garcia (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Dan Hammer (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO)...Ben Simon got his second save of the season (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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