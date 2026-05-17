Binghamton Falls Behind Early, Somerset Uses the Long Ball in Win

Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Bridgewater, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-26) drop their third straight game to the Somerset Patriots (19-19), 12-3 from TD Bank Ballpark. Somerset has clinched a series victory, and Binghamton has lost five consecutive series.

In back-to-back games, Somerset mashed a grand slam in the second inning to get out ahead of Binghamton.

Somerset catcher Miguel Palma was the one to do it to give Somerset the 4-0 lead in the second inning. It was Palma's second homer of the year.

Right-hander Jordan Geber (1-4) struck out the side for Binghamton in the first inning, but could not finish the second inning after walking three batters and surrendering the grand slam.

Left-hander Kyle Carr (3-4) went 5.0 innings, allowing just one earned run across three hits. He walked five batters while striking out three.

The Rumble Ponies had their best chance of the night in the top of the third inning with the bases loaded and one out. Binghamton did not score, leaving nine on base in the loss, going 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Somerset scored one run in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 5-0. The designated hitter, DJ Gladney, hit a lead-off solo home run, which was Somerset's 66th home run of the season. That leads all of Double-A and is second in Minor League Baseball.

Then the Patriots tacked on insurance in the bottom of the fifth inning, chalking up four consecutive hits off of right-hander Brian Metoyer, who allowed five hits and four earned in 1.1 innings pitched.

In the four-run inning, third baseman Tyler Hardman, first baseman Coby Morales, and Gladney all drove in a run, with Morales driving in two on a double. Somerset led 9-0 after five innings.

Binghamton's offense was highlighted by third baseman Nick Lorusso, who clubbed a first-pitch solo home run to lead off the sixth inning. Lorusso has hit two homers in the series, and it was his fourth of the year.

Then, in the top of the seventh inning, Lorusso added an RBI single as center fielder Jose Ramos drilled an RBI double to make the score 7-3. Lorusso is now riding a six-game hit streak.

Rumble Ponies left-hander Jefry Yan came in relief in the sixth inning and went 2.0 innings in relief for Binghamton and did not allow a run while striking out two batters.

The Patriots added to their fun in the bottom of the eighth inning as Binghamton shortstop Wyatt Young came into pitch. He surrendered a two-run home run to center fielder Garrett Martin, who has an Eastern League lead of 13 homers. Young has now pitched in five innings this season.

The Rumble Ponies are 4-for-32 in the series with runners in scoring position, and in back-to-back nights, their starting pitchers do not get out of the second inning.

The Rumble Ponies cap off a six-game series on Sunday afternoon in Bridgewater, New Jersey, from TD Ball Park against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Chris Suero tallies his third straight multi-hit game (2-for-3, R, 2 BB)...Nick Lorusso extends his hit streak to six games (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI)...Jose Ramos (2-for-3, 2B, RBI)...Jefry Yan (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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