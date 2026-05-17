Ivan Brethowr's Late-Game Heroics Propel Curve Past Senators, 6-5

Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa - Ivan Brethowr knocked a walk-off triple off the wall in center field as Altoona won its third consecutive game in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, 6-5, over the Harrisburg Senators at Peoples Natural Gas Field to clinch a series win.

Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Omar Alfonzo was hit by a pitch to put the winning run at first base. In Brethowr's third start with Altoona, the 23-year-old outfielder notched two hits, including the game-clinching triple to deep center field to score Alfonzo and give the Curve their first walk-off win of the season. Brethowr has a hit in each of his three starts since joining the club.

Altoona surrendered a 5-1 lead in the seventh when Harrisburg's Cayden Wallace mashed a game-tying grand slam off Landon Tomkins. Three of the runs were charged to reliever Jaycob Deese, who tossed 1.1 innings and left the bases loaded for Tomkins. Alessandro Ercolani earned the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

Peyton Stumbo made his seventh start of the season and went five innings for the first time. The righty allowed just two hits and one run on 78 pitches. The lone run came in the first inning on a Leandro Pineda RBI-double.

Lonnie White Jr. continued his hot streak with a third-inning homer off Harrisburg starter Davian Garcia. White Jr. has homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season. He did so previously on April 8 and April 9 with Greensboro. The longball for Lonnie gives him three at the Double-A level and kicked off a stretch of four straight innings with runs scored for the Curve.

Keiner Delgado scored on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning before Alfonzo hit his third home run of the season in the fifth. Duce Gourson added a run on an RBI-single in the sixth to give Altoona a 5-1 lead. Callan Moss picked up a hit with an RBI-double in the first inning and extended his on-base streak to 12 games, matching a season-high.

The win marks Altoona's second three-game win streak of the season with both coming in the last week. Altoona has won six of the last eight games, and since starting 0-12, Altoona is 15-9.

Altoona eyes down a four-game winning streak as they finish the series with the Senators Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Senators' LHP Jackson Kent will duel with Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Jared Jones, who is making his second rehab start in Altoona.

With the six runs scored in the game, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Monday with the promo code CURVE50.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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