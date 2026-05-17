Baysox Snap Skid with Saturday Night Win over RubberDucks

Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Akron, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, snapped their six-game skid in an emphatic 8-5 victory over the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Saturday night.

Chesapeake (15-22) used a five-run sixth inning and a strong pitching performance to author their victory. The scoring started in the second, with a pair of two out RBI hits. Anderson De Los Santos laced a double to left-center field - part of his third three-hit performance of the season - to bring home Griff O'Ferrall, who reached base three times on Saturday, for the game's first run. De Los Santos scored on a succeeding single from Aron Estrada to make it 2-0 Chesapeake, with both runs coming against Akron left-handed starter Josh Hartle (L, 2-3).

Right-handed starter Christian Herberholz allowed just one baserunner in the game's opening three innings. A triple and a walk to start the fourth frame chased the right-hander in favor of reliever Yaqui Rivera. Though Akron brought home a run in that inning on a groundout, Rivera was stellar. He retired all 12 batters faced for the longest outing of his Double-A career. Rivera (W, 3-0) struck out four and lowered his season ERA to 2.45 at the Double-A level.

Meanwhile, the scoreboard turned crooked in Chesapeake's favor in the aforementioned top of the sixth. Akron committed three errors in the frame, including a leadoff two-base error which allowed Adam Retzbach to reach. Retzbach went to third on an errant back pick attempt that ricocheted off him into the outfield, before scoring on a wild pitch. The third Akron error of the inning was a wide throw on a ground ball fielder's choice that brought home two additional runs. Ethan Anderson provided the exclamation point with a two-run home run to left field. The only hit of the sixth for the Baysox was Anderson's fifth long ball of the season, which traveled an estimated 413 feet and gave the Baysox a 7-1 edge.

Chesapeake tacked on its final run of the night in the seventh on the first Double-A hit for Johnny Tincher. A two-out, RBI double made it an 8-1 score.

Eight of the nine hitters on Saturday tallied a hit for the Baysox. Among other standouts, Tavian Josenberger reached base four times with two walks, a single, and a triple, scoring a pair of runs.

Akron made things interesting late with four runs on four hits in a wild eighth inning. However, Chesapeake closed the door with a scoreless ninth from right-hander Jeisson Cabrera (S, 1).

The Baysox wrap up their road series with the RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora (1-1, 3.66 ERA) takes the ball for Chesapeake in a rematch of Tuesday's starting pitching matchup against fellow left-hander Caden Favors (1-3, 3.28 ERA). First pitch is set for 1:05 pm at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 19, when Chesapeake opens up a six-game set against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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