Baysox Walked off by RubberDucks on Thursday Night

Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Akron, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were walked off by the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a 3-2 final on Thursday night.

Chesapeake (14-21) took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth, after Thomas Sosa hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to give the Baysox the lead in the top half. Akron scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning off left-hander Eric Torres (L, 2-2). The inning began with Christian Knapczyk getting hit by a pitch and soon advancing to second on a wild pitch. Knapczyk advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a bunt base hit from Guy Lipscomb to tie the game. Lipscomb was thrown out trying to advance to second, but Akron would continue its charge. Alex Mooney doubled to left-center field with two outs and scored from second on a walk-off infield single from Nick Mitchell.

No runs were scored in the opening five innings of the contest. Chesapeake's right-handed starter Juaron Watts-Brown struck out five through four-plus frames on Thursday, allowing just one hit. The Baysox plated the game's opening run against the RubberDucks bullpen after Aron Estrada led off the sixth with an opposite-field double, advancing to third on a sacrifice and crossed home on a two-out wild pitch.

Estrada would later leg out an infield single and walk to reach base three times on Thursday.

The Baysox bullpen held serve into the late innings. Right-hander Michael Caldon made his Double-A debut on Thursday, contributing a pair of scoreless frames in relief.

Chesapeake limited Akron to just one hit in the first seven innings. The RubberDucks tied the game in the bottom of the eighth on a bloop single from Ralphy Velazquez and an RBI double from Cameron Barstad.

The Baysox bounced back in the top of the ninth, drawing three-consecutive one-out walks, but Sosa's sac fly generated the only run of the inning, as RubberDucks right-hander Jack Carey (W, 1-0) allowed no further damage upon entering the game.

Chesapeake continues its six-game series with Akron on Friday night. Right-hander Evan Yates (1-1, 5.40 ERA) takes the ball for the Baysox against RubberDucks right-hander Khal Stephen (2-2, 3.82 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:17 pm from 7 17 Credit Union Park.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 19, when Chesapeake opens up a six-game set against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2026

Baysox Walked off by RubberDucks on Thursday Night - Chesapeake Baysox

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