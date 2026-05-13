O'Ferrall Notches Three Hits, But Baysox Fall on Tuesday Night in Akron

Published on May 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Akron, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their series opener in Akron against the RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a 6-3 final on a cloudy Tuesday night.

Despite a third-straight defeat for Chesapeake (14-19), shortstop Griff O'Ferrall stood out as he continues his turnaround month of May at the plate. O'Ferrall sizzled a pair of doubles on Tuesday in route to his first three-hit game at Double-A. O'Ferrall's fifth inning double broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth as it plated Carter Young for the game's first run.

O'Ferrall's nine doubles on the season are now tied for the team lead. He's hit six doubles in his past five games and eight doubles in his last eight contests. In the month of May, O'Ferrall is hitting .294 with a .986 OPS.

On the mound, Baysox left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora took the ball on Tuesday. Gongora was making his first appearance as a professional at Akron's 7 17 Credit Union Park. When he was a junior in high school, he threw a complete game at the stadium to help Chaminade-Julienne win the OHSAA Division II State Championship back in 2019.

Gongora kept the RubberDucks off the board until the bottom of the fifth, when Akron's Ralphy Velazquez slammed a two-run homer out to the left of center field to grant the RubberDucks a 2-1 lead. Those were the only two runs allowed by Gongora, who struck out five through four and two-thirds innings.

The Baysox briefly tied the game in the top of the sixth off right-hander Shawn Armstrong (W, 1-0) who was pitching for the RubberDucks as part of an MLB rehab assignment for the Guardians. Anderson De Los Santos walked and later scored on a successful sacrifice bunt from Adam Retzbach to tie the game at two.

Akron had a final answer in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, three-consecutive walks from right-hander Jeisson Cabrera (L, 2-2) set up Nick Mitchell, who tripled home all three runs against left-hander Micah Ashman to give Akron a 5-2 edge. Mitchell later scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2.

Chesapeake would add on a late run in the top of the ninth when Tavian Josenberger led off the frame with a triple and scored on a Young groundout for the final tally of the night.

Frederick Bencosme singled in the sixth inning, extending his on-base streak to a team-high nine games.

Right-hander Daniel Lloyd pitched two innings of scoreless relief out of the Baysox bullpen.

Chesapeake returns to action in Akron on Wednesday night, when left-hander Luis De León (1-2, 6.26 ERA) takes the ball against RubberDucks right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-2, 8.41 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm from 7 17 Credit Union Park.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 19, when Chesapeake opens up a six-game set against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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