May 12, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE WEEK Brooks Brannon was selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of May 4-10th. The 22-year-old hit .600 (9-for-15) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 11 RBI in four games for the Sea Dogs during the week. For the week, he led the league in average (.600), OBP (.588), SLG (1.467), and OPS (2.055), while he tied for the league lead in home runs (3) and RBI (11).

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 39 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (60) and Reading (48). Portland has 11 multi-home run games this season, and have scored 44% of their total runs via the long ball (66/150). Last Friday, the Sea Dogs hit a season-high five home runs, including Brooks Brannon's first career two-home run game.

FOUR HIT DAYS Brooks Brannon and Franklin Arias each had four-hit games in Sunday's series finale against New Hampshire. Arias was 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI, and three runs scored. Brannon was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, five RBI and a walk. Since 2005, there have been 18 occurances of Sea Dogs teammates recording four-hit games on the same day, last accomplished by Roman Anthony and Elih Marrero on August 7, 2024.

GIVE ME AN EXTRA BASE The Sea Dogs hit ten doubles, one triple, and nine home runs for a total of 20 extra base hits in five games against New Hampshire last week. That ties their season high in extra-base hits in a series, set against Somerset the previous week, when they hit ten doubles and ten home runs in seven games played.

LAST TIME OUT VS. HARTFORD The Hartford Yard Goats traveled to Portland the week of April 21st-26th and came away with the series win, 4-2. Sea Dogs' Acting Manager Kyle Sasala said the biggest takeaway from that series was Hartford's aggression in the basepaths. Hartford was 17-for-22 on stolen base attempts across the six games, including a franchise-record nine stolen bases on April 23rd. The Sea Dogs adjusted to the baserunning style during the week, allowing just two stolen bases in the final three games, after allowing 15 steals in the first three games.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 12, 2005 - Jeremy West hit a walkoff single off the left-center field wall with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Sea Dogs a 6-5 win over New Hampshire. West capped a ninth frame that included three walks from Fisher Cat relievers.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins (2-1, 3.18 ERA) will make his sixth appearance and fifth start for the Sea Dogs on Tuesday. Mullins last pitched on May 3rd against Somerset, giving up two runs on two hits in 6.0 innings, after RHP Justin Slaten opened the game with an inning of work on a Major League rehab assignment from the Boston Red Sox. In MLB.com's latest rankings, Mullins checks in as the no. 14 prospect in the Red Sox organization. Mullins, the 2025 Sea Dogs Pitcher of the Year, has a combined 2.58 ERA with the Sea Dogs over the last two seasons.







Eastern League Stories from May 12, 2026

May 12, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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