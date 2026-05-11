Brannon Named Eastern League Player of the Week

Published on May 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' first baseman Brooks Brannon has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of May 4-10.

The 22-year-old hit .600 (9-for-15) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 11 RBI in four games for the Sea Dogs during the week. For the week, he led the league in average (.600), OBP (.588), SLG (1.467), and OPS (2.055). While he tied for the league lead in home runs (3) and RBI 11).

On Friday, May 8th, Brannon went 3-for-4 and had the first two-homer game of his career, along with six RBI in a 15-13 extra-inning loss to New Hampshire. After being rained out on Saturday, Brannon followed up that performance with a 4-for-4 day with two doubles, a home run, and 5 RBI on Sunday in a 12-4 win over New Hampshire.

In 12 games this season, Brannon has hit .359 with seven runs, four doubles, a triple, five home runs, and 16 RBI.

Brannon was selected by the Red Sox in the ninth round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft.

Other award winners for the Sea Dogs this season include John Holobetz as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 13-19, and Franklin Arias was selected as the Eastern League Player of the Month for April.

The Sea Dogs are on the road this week for a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats in Hartford, Connecticut. The Sea Dogs return home for a six-game homestand with the Reading Fightin Phils May 19-24. Tickets are available for all home games, and they can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by phone at 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from May 11, 2026

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