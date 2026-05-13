Jones Dominates, Curve Spin Shutout Win

Published on May 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa - Pirates righty Jared Jones punched out four hitters in four scoreless innings and Duce Gourson 's solo homer accounted for all the offense the Curve needed in a 1-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Jones, making his third rehab outing on his way back from right elbow surgery, struck out two in the first inning and allowed just three singles and no walks in his outing. Jones tossed 52 pitches, 36 strikes before handing it off to the Curve bullpen.

Right-hander Matt Ager made his Double-A debut behind Jones and fired four scoreless frames of his own to earn the win. Ager also struck out four, allowed one walk and three hits on Tuesday night. Noah Murdock finished off the win with a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save of the season.

Altoona's bullpen combined for five scoreless innings on Tuesday and have now collectively thrown 19 scoreless frames going back to Friday night in Chesapeake.

Altoona managed just three hits off Harrisburg starter Jackson Kent, though Duce Gourson swatted a solo homer in the fifth to take a 1-0 lead. Kent struck out eight over 7.0 innings and walked two in the defeat.

Keiner Delgado picked up two of Altoona's five hits in the win while Titus Dumitru added a double in three triple to the plate.

Altoona continues their series with the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. RHP Josh Loeschorn is slated to start for Altoona with LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara is slated to start for the Senators.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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