Delgado's Big Day Not Enough on Wednesday

Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa - Third Baseman Keiner Delgado led the Curve with three hits and a walk as the leadoff hitter against the Harrisburg Senators, but Altoona fell 9-4 to Harrisburg at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Josh Loeschorn started the day on the mound for the Curve and allowed just four baserunners and no runs in three innings. It wasn't until the fourth inning that the offense opened up for both teams. Beginning with the Senators in the top half of the inning, earning five runs off of Jaycob Deese, who went just two-thirds of an inning and suffered the loss.

The Curve answered back in the bottom half of the inning when Derek Berg and Javier Rivas each recorded a 2-run single against Senators starter Shinnosuke Ogasawara, bringing it back to a one-run game.

In total, the Curve bullpen would allow nine runs against the Senators. They were the first runs allowed by Curve relievers since Friday night at Chesapeake. Righty Landon Tomkins allowed three runs in the eighth inning and catcher Samuel Escudero made his Double-A debut on the mound, allowing one run in the ninth.

The Curve threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning, loading the bases against the Senators, bringing the tying run up to the on-deck circle. Despite that, Senators reliever Chance Huff got Callan Moss to ground into a game-ending double-play, leaving the Curve with no runs scored.

Altoona continues their series with the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday with a doubleheader starting a 5 p.m. RHP Khristian Curtis is slated to start for Altoona in the first game with RHP Kyle Luckham slated to start for the Senators. Game two starters are to be announced for the Curve, while the starter for Harrisburg will be RHP Connor Van Scoyoc.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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