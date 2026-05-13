Cobb's Crush Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Binghamton

Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Owen Cobb of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Owen Cobb of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots lost 5-4 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon in Bridgewater, NJ.

The Patriots fell to 5-8 in one-run games this season. Somerset's 13 one-run games is tied for the most in the Eastern League with the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

With 13 strikeouts, Somerset's pitching staff notched double-digit strikeouts for the sixth consecutive game. At the time of the game ending, Somerset's 11.1 SO/9 leads Double-A.

With two extra base hits in the fifth inning, Somerset has an extra base hit in all 35 games this season. At the time of the game ending, Somerset's 35-game XBH streak is the longest in Double-A and is the second-longest in Minor League Baseball.

With Coby Morales' first inning sacrifice fly to score Jace Avina, Somerset scored its Eastern League-leading 34th first inning run this season. Somerset's 34 first inning runs are tied for third-most in Double-A.

Somerset's bullpen combined for 3.2 scoreless innings in relief of Cade Smith. Over the past seven games, Somerset's pitching staff has a 1.82 ERA (fourth in Double-A), 3.63 SO/BB ratio (third in Double-A) and 0.93 WHIP (third in Double-A) across 24.2 IP.

RHP Cade Smith (5.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 6 K) tossed a season-high 90 pitches, working into the sixth inning for the third consecutive start. Through six starts this season, Smith has 32 strikeouts to 11 walks in 29.2 IP.

RHP Eric Reyzelman (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) pitched a season-high two innings, racking up a season-high tying four strikeouts. Reyzelman struck out Kevin Parada on a 100.4 mph fastball to end the seventh inning. It was the fastest pitch of Reyzelman's career. Through 15.2 IP this season, Reyzelman has struck out 29 batters to four walks, punching out 48.3% of the batters he's faced.

LF Jace Avina (1-for-3, 2 BB, 2 R) extended his on-base streak to a season-high 13 games with a leadoff walk in the first inning. The 13-game on-base streak is the fourth-longest active streak in the Eastern League. During the streak, Avina is slashing .345/.397/.707 with 20 hits and 14 runs. He's raised his slash line to .155/.242/.310 to .246/.314/.532 in that span.

CF Garrett Martin (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) secured his ninth multi-hit game of the season with an RBI double in the fifth inning to score Jace Avina. Martin extended his on-base streak to eight games. With hits in seven of those games, Martin is 12-for-36 with four XBH in that stretch and has raised his slash line from .234/.291/.521 to .262/.322/.546. Martin's .546 SLG and 34 hits this season rank fourth in the Yankees minor league system, while his 15 XBH are tied for fifth.

SS Owen Cobb (3-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R) tied a career-high with three hits for the first time this season. It was his fourth multi-hit game of the year and first three-hit game since 5/21/25 at Dunedin. Cobb slammed his second home run of the season with a one-out homer to left field in the fifth inning. Both of Cobb's home runs this year have come against Binghamton. In six games against the Rumble Ponies this year, Cobb is 7-for-20 (.350) with two HR and eight RBI.

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Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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