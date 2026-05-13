Fightin Phils Drop Game One on Wednesday Morning; Second Game Postponed to Friday

Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Manchester, NH) - The Reading Fightin Phils (16-18) fell 3-2 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-11) in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader, but the second game was postponed due to weather.

Game One

The Reading Fightin' Phils dropped game one of the doubleheader to the Fisher Cats by a score of 3-2.

The Fightins reinstated starting pitcher Braydon Tucker from the 7-day injured list to make the start for Reading. Tucker needed 25 pitches to get through his first inning, but picked up two strikeouts in the process. The Fisher Cats would scratch three hits off him in the second, but Reading's defense stranded all runners on base. Tucker helped his own cause, picking off Victor Arias for the first out. Raylin Heredia (PHI's No. 30 prospect) completed an inning-ending double play with his third outfield assist to nab Jay Harry as he attempted to score from third base.

Reading got things going in the top of the fourth off New Hampshire starter Richard Gallardo, who had only surrendered a lone single to Bryson Ware through his first three frames. Bryan Rincon (PHI's No. 27 prospect) led off the inning with a triple off the left-center field wall. Aroon Escobar (PHI's No. 4 prospect) followed up with an RBI double to score Rincon and hand the Fightins a 1-0 lead. Escobar advanced to third on a Heredia flyout. Austin Murr shot a single to right field, scoring Escobar to put the Fightins up 2-0.

The Fisher Cats immediately responded in their half of the fourth, as Victor Arias (TOR's No. 12 prospect) clubbed a solo home run to lead off the inning and cut Reading's lead to one. Following this blow, both starters would trade zeros for the rest of their outings. Gallardo finished for six strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits while issuing a walk and striking out four. Tucker turned in five solid frames, surrendering four hits, including the lone solo blast. He struggled to find the zone as he issued four walks, but struck out three.

Tucker turned the ball over to reliever Andrew Baker to pitch the bottom of the sixth. Baker retired his first hitter swinging on six pitches. With one down, Arias stepped in once again and tripled to center field, putting New Hampshire's tying run 90 feet away. Jay Harry followed up with a triple of his own to score Arias and even the score at two apiece. Jackson Hornung gave the Fisher Cats a 3-2 lead on a go-ahead RBI single to score Harry.

Yondrei Rojas (S, 1) entered the game in the seventh to close the door in a 1-2-3 frame to earn his first save of the season. Gallardo (W, 3-0) picked up the win for New Hampshire, as Baker (L, 0-1) took the loss for Reading.

Game Two

Following the conclusion of game one, the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader was postponed due to the weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, with game one beginning at 4:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. Thursday's game remains a single contest as originally scheduled.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, at 6:03 p.m. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday are both Education Day Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.