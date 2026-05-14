Late Runs Lead to Wednesday Night Baysox Loss in Akron

Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Akron, OH - Two eighth inning runs proved to be the difference, as the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a 5-3 final on Wednesday night.

Chesapeake (14-20) initially overcame an early three-run deficit on Wednesday. A walk and a double put two on with two outs in the bottom of the second inning, before a ground ball to third baseman Carter Young resulted in a throwing error, bringing both runners home. An RBI single from the RubberDucks' Jose Devers brought home a third run of the frame to make it 3-0 Akron. All three runs were unearned on the tab of left-hander Luis De León, who went three and one-third innings on Wednesday and struck out three.

The Baysox responded with a three-run frame of their own. Chesapeake started the top of the fourth with three consecutive hits. Singles from Aron Estrada and Tavian Josenberger set the stage for Adam Retzbach, who bashed a two-run triple to left-center field off Akron right-handed starter Dylan DeLucia to make it 3-2. Retzbach would soon score on a sacrifice fly from Young, who made amends for his earlier miscue to tie the score.

From there, neither bullpen blinked until the late innings. The Baysox were anchored by right-hander Ben Vespi who excelled through two and two-thirds scoreless frames. Vespi completed the longest outing of his Double-A career. On the Akron side, Reid Johnston (W, 1-1) contributed two scoreless as part of the three-pitcher effort that kept Chesapeake off the board in the final five innings.

The score remained tied until the bottom of the eighth. After a leadoff walk, Juan Benjamin hit an RBI double down the line in left off right-hander Zane Barnhart (L, 1-1) to give Akron the lead on his fourth hit of the night. Benjamin would later score in the inning before the Baysox were held off the board by right-hander Jay Driver (S, 3) in the ninth.

Chesapeake continues its six-game series with Akron on Thursday night. Right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-1, 7.56 ERA) takes the ball for the Baysox against RubberDucks right-hander Justin Campbell (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm from 7 17 Credit Union Park.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, May 19, when Chesapeake opens up a six-game set against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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