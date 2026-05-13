Late-Inning Rally Comes up Short in 6-5 Loss to Richmond

Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves' (17-18) late-inning rally came up just short of a comeback in a 6-5 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (27-7) during Wednesday afternoon's contest.

Sean Hunley was tabbed with the start and allowed a two-run home run to Parks Harber in the second at bat of the ball game. Diego Velasquez bashed a leadoff homer to begin the second inning. Hunley rebounded and finished his day with two scoreless innings before exiting the game after the fourth frame.

Erie battled with the bats early. It took until Bennett Lee's first plate appearance to crack the hit column in the third inning. The Florida native notched a single in each of his first two at bats but it took until the 6th for the rest of the offense to heat up.

The 7th and 8th innings yielded all of the runs for the Erie's offense. Max Burt led off with a walk, before Lee grounded out to move him into scoring position. Peyton Graham singled home the run to get Erie on the board.

The 8th inning included a Burt RBI before EJ Exposito bashed his team-leading 6th homer of the season to bring Erie within one. Despite the late-inning theatrics, the SeaWolves could not bring across the tying run.

Erie is back in action tomorrow at 6:05 PM for game three of the six game set. Lefty Joe Miller opposes Darien Smith on the mound with the SeaWolves trying to keep a series win in play.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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