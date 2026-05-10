Walk-Off Homer Snaps SeaWolves Nine Game Streak

Published on May 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (17-15) win streak came to a halt on a walk-off homer as the Harrisburg Senators (17-14) take a 6-5 contest on Saturday night.

Kenny Serwa started on the mound and cruised the first time through the Harrisburg order with five strikeouts, but a three-run third shortened his start to just 3.1 innings. Dariel Fregio, Johan Simon and Tanner Kohlhepp each gave up a single run in their outings in relief.

Erie got things started in the first inning with a 2-RBI single from Andrew Jenkins and added another in the top of the third on a bases-loaded walk. The two sides battled back and forth from there with Erie rallying to tie the game in both the sixth and ninth innings, but the Senators had the last word with the walk-off homer to end the night.

The ninth inning rally saw just the second run scored against Senators closer Erick Mejia this season after Justice Bigbie came around to score after his one-out double on another single from Jenkins. The SeaWolves first baseman had his third multi-hit game of the series and brought in three runs, while Brett Callahan also notched a three-hit game at the top of the order.

The SeaWolves wrap up the series in Harrisburg tomorrow afternoon before heading back to Erie for a six-game homestand with the Eastern-League leading Richmond Flying Squirrels starting on Tuesday at 6:05 PM from UPMC Park.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.