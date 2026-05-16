SeaWolves Even Series with Friday Night Victory

Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (19-18) put together a complete performance in an 8-6 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (27-8) Friday night at UPMC Park.

SeaWolves starter Max Alba returned to the mound in Erie for the first time in 2026 after starting the season on the 7-Day Injured List and making three separate rehab starts between Single-A Lakeland and High-A West Michigan.

Alba pitched a scoreless first frame, but surrendered three runs in the second inning, with Richmond collecting five hits and sending eight batters to the plate. Alba bounced back on the mound for the next 2.2 innings and shut down the Flying Squirrels offense. The righty allowed just three baserunners for the remainder of his outing.

After the initial Richmond tally, the SeaWolves quickly responded with a four-run third inning. Catcher Bennett Lee got things started offensively with a double before back-to-back walks were issued to Brett Callahan and Peyton Graham. With two runners aboard, Thayron Liranzo smashed his second home run to the roof of Erie Insurance Arena in as many days. The SeaWolves carried the lead for the rest of the game.

With the bullpen tossing scoreless frames for Erie, Will Bednar struggled to throw strikes in the sixth. The Western PA native walked the first three batters he faced to load the bases. With one out recorded, EJ Exposito walked with the bases loaded to push across the first run. Lee smoked a single to score two more. Erie went to the 7th inning with an 8-4 lead.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on two more 9th inning runs to make it 8-6 but right hander Tanner Kohlhepp kept Richmond in check and held onto the two run advantage for the win.

Erie moves to 19-18 for the season and has an opportunity to secure at least a series split with a win tomorrow. First pitch from UPMC Park is at 1:35 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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