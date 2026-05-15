May 15, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE WEEK Brooks Brannon was selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 4-10th. The 22-year-old hit .600 (9-for-15) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 11 RBI in four games for the Sea Dogs. For the week, he led the league in average (.600), OBP (.588), SLG (1.467), and OPS (2.055), while he tied for the league lead in home runs (3) and RBI (11).

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 47 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (62) and Reading (51). Portland has 14 multi-home run games this season including the last three straight, and have scored 46% of their total runs via the long ball (78/170). The Sea Dogs have homered in six straight games and eight of their last nine total, with six multi-home run games in that span.

BLEIS ON BASE Miguel Bleis is on a seven game hit streak with back-to-back multi-hit games. Against Hartford in this series, Bleis is five-for-eight at the plate with one run, two RBI, a walk, and a stolen base. This is Bleis' longest hit streak since he hit in seven games straight from July 3-July 13, 2024 in Greenville. Bleis' career high hit streak is 16 games from May 14-June 9, 2024, also as a member of the Greenville Drive.

HAVE A DAY, LIENDO Ahbram Liendo was three-for-four with three RBI and a run scored in last night's game, including a double and his first home run of the season. It's Liendo's first three-hit game this year. The last time Liendo had three hits in a game was August 26, 2025, also at Hartford.

EXTRA, EXTRA! The Sea Dogs hit ten doubles, one triple, and nine home runs for a total of 20 extra base hits in five games against New Hampshire last week, a season high. The Sea Dogs already have 15 extra base hits, six doubles, a triple, and eight home runs through their first three games in Hartford.

ACTIVE IN THE BASEPATHS Sea Dogs' Acting Manager Kyle Sasala said the biggest takeaway from their first series against Hartford was the Yard Goats' aggression in the basepaths. Hartford was 17-for-22 on stolen base attempts across the six games, including a franchise-record nine stolen bases on April 23rd. Hartford is just one-for-five on stolen bases through the first two games of this series, as both Johanfran Garcia and Nate Baez have thrown out two would-be-base-stealers apiece. The Sea Dogs are six-for-eight stealing bases in the series.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 15, 2015 - Tim Roberson hit for the cycle in Portland's 13-11 come-from-behind win at New Britain...Roberson completed the third cycle in team history in the 10th inning with a game-winning 2-run triple...His homer was a grand slam in the seventh.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (1-3, 5.40 ERA) will make his team-leading seventh start of the season on Friday night. Holobetz earned Eastern League Player of the Week earlier in April (4/13-4/19) after allowing one run in seven innings with a career high 11 strikeouts. Holobetz has struck out 30 batters through 26.2 innings of work this season.







Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.