Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - 5/15 at Altoona
Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
Harrisburg Senators (20-16) @ Altoona Curve (13-23)
Game #37
Friday, May 15, 6:00 p.m. - PNG Field
LH Alex Clemmey (1-1) vs LH Connor Wietgrefe (1-1)
TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Altoona Curve (Double-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) play the fifth game of their seven-game series this week at PNG Field. The Sens took the opening weekend series three games to none, but the Curve took the second series three games to two. The teams now don't meet again until September.
LAST GAME: The Senators and Curve split the results of their doubleheader yesterday. Harrisburg won game one, 3-1; Altoona took game two, 2-0. The Sens rode RHP Kyle Luckham's (W, 3-2) good start. He scattered seven hits and three walks to allow only one run in 5.2 innings. Harrisburg took the lead on INF Seaver King's RBI base hit and an RBI sac fly from INF Cayden Wallace. Later, leading 2-1 in the seventh, Wallace hit his eighth home run of the year to lead 3-1. RHP Robert Cranz (S, 1) tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save. In game two, RHP Connor Van Scoyoc and RHP Thomas Schultz combined for six shutout innings, but the Curve scored two in the ninth on Titus Dumitru's two-run homer off LHP Noah Dean (L, 0-1) in his Senators debut. Harrisburg stranded the bases loaded to end the game.
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