Curve Rally for Six-Run Sixth, Top Senators 8-3

Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - LHP Alex Clemmey gave the Senators a good start Friday night, leaving with the bases empty and two outs and a 3-2 lead in the sixth, but the Curve scored six two-out runs in the inning following his exit en route to an 8-3 win.

In Clemmey's 5.2 innings, he allowed the two runs on six hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

After Altoona took a 1-0 lead in the first, Harrisburg scored two in the third on RBI base hits from OF Leandro Pineda and C Caleb Lomavita.

The Curve later tied the game at two in the fifth on a long solo homer from Javier Rivas.

But the Senators responded right away, re-taking the lead in the sixth on OF Johnathon Thomas'sac fly RBI to make the game 3-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Clemmey left with the lead after retiring the first two hitters of the frame. Then eight-straight Altoona batters reached against RHP Chance Huff (L, 3-1) to score six runs on five hits, two walks, a hit batsmen and an error. In all, the Curve sent 11 men to the plate in the inning.

The trouble started with Derek Berg's infield single. The right-hand batter grounded a ball up the first baseline. INF Cortland Lawson fielded it fair right along the foul line. As he ranged to his left, he collided with the first-base umpire Kaden Tichenor who was late getting out of the way as he made the fair call.

The play could not be made after the two tumbled to the ground with the rally ensuing after the play.

RHP Valentin Linarez relieved Huff and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out two.

INF Seaver King notched a hit and a walk in the effort, extending his hitting streak to 12-straight games and his on-base streak to 33 games.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m. with RHP Davian Garcia (1-3) scheduled to start for Harrisburg.







Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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