Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - 5/19 vs Akron

Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Akron RubberDucks (22-17) vs Harrisburg Senators (21-18)

Game #40

Tuesday, May 19, 11:00 a.m. - FNB Field

RH Dylan DeLucia (0-2) vs LH Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play the first game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The two teams will have played 18 of their first 45 games this year against each other. The next meeting is not until August 18 at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron.

LAST GAME: The Senators scored late, including four times in the ninth, to beat the Curve Sunday, 8-3. LHP Jackson Kent was sharp again, tossing five scoreless innings and tying a Senators season-high with nine strikeouts. Harrisburg scored two in the fifth off major league rehabbing Jared Jones. OF Elijah Nunez had an RBI single and INF Seaver King followed with his own RBI knock. In the sixth, the Sens led 3-0 following an RBI double from C Caleb Lomavita. Curve home runs in the sixth and seventh tied the game at three, but the Senators scored five across the eighth and ninth innings to win, including a three-RBI double from INF Kervin Pichardo.

TRENDING: Over his last ten games, OF Leandro Pineda is hitting .308 (12-for-39) with three doubles, five RBIs and five runs scored. On the mound, RHP Erick Mejia has been lights out over his last ten appearances, boasting a 0.75 ERA and a 2-0 record. In 12 innings during that time, Mejia has 17 strikeouts.

LISTEN LIVE

Radio: ESPN Harrisburg (96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, 1400 AM)

Web: https://www.milb.com/harrisburg/fans/audio-listen-live







Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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