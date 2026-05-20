SeaWolves Offense Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Open Series in Altoona

Published on May 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ALTOONA, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (20-20) dropped the first game of the series against the Altoona Curve (16-24) with a 4-2 loss on Tuesday night.

Sean Hunley started for the SeaWolves and was chased from the game after 1.2 innings after surrendering four runs in the second inning. The bullpen was outstanding in relief of Hunley, allowing just one hit over the next 6.1 innings between Wandisson Charles, Eric Silva, Tanner Kohlhepp and Trevin Michael.

Erie got a run in the third after Peyton Graham reached after being hit by a pitch from Altoona starter Matt Ager and worked his way around the bases to score on a groundout from Brett Callahan. Izaac Pacheco and EJ Exposito each notched an extra-base hit in the fifth inning with Pacheco scoring on a groundout after his leadoff triple. The SeaWolves were unable to get anything going against the Altoona bullpen as Erie managed just one baserunner over the final four frames.

Joe Miller starts for the SeaWolves in Wednesday morning's matchup against Khristian Curtis for the Curve. Miller enters off of his best two starts of the season and earned his first Double-A win in his last start against Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 11 AM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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