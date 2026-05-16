SeaWolves and Flying Squirrels Postponed on Saturday Afternoon

Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Today's (May 16th) Erie SeaWolves game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 17th, 2026, beginning at 12:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests, and one ticket is good for both games. Gates for the doubleheader will open at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets from today's originally scheduled game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Tickets may not be exchanged for potential playoff games.







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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