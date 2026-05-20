Pacheco's Grand Slam Leads SeaWolves Past Curve

Published on May 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ALTOONA, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (21-20) got back in the win column with a 10-6 win against the Altoona Curve (16-25) on Wednesday.

Erie rode the home run ball to a couple of big innings in the middle stages of the game, but it was Joe Miller on the mound that kept the SeaWolves in it early. Miller worked four scoreless innings with an escape act in the third, shutting the door after allowing back-to-back hits to set up Altoona with two in scoring position and no one out in the third.

The SeaWolves took advantage of that momentum in a big way in the fourth as Chris Meyers singled in a run and Izaac Pacheco blasted a grand slam to break the game open and secure a 5-0 lead for Erie. John Peck got in on the home run party in the fifth with his team-leading eighth home run to extend the lead to 7-0.

Both teams went back and forth with runs through the late innings as Altoona scored runs in each of the final four innings. The SeaWolves responded with runs in the seventh and eighth to continue to push the lead further and hold off the Curve.

Beyond the grand slam, Pacheco notched a double in the eighth inning to pick up his third extra-base hit of the series and his second of the game. Thayron Liranzo hit a pair of singles and reached four times in the win.

Max Alba gets the ball for the SeaWolves in Thursday night's matchup for his second start of the season after returning from the injured list last Friday against Richmond. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.