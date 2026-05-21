Hardman Stays Hot, Patriots Fall 12-8 in Marathon Game

Published on May 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots with a big swing

(Somerset Patriots) Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots with a big swing(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Chesapeake Baysox 12-8 at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, MD on Wednesday night.

The 3:43 time of game marked Somerset's longest of the season and longest nine-inning game in franchise history surpassing the previous record of 3:40 on 9/16/21 at Akron.

With Coby Morales' bases loaded double in the first inning, Somerset padded its first inning run total to 42 this season. The Patriots' 42 first inning runs lead the Eastern League, are tied for first in Double-A and are tied for second in MiLB.

With two extra base hits in the game, Somerset has an extra base hit in all 41 games this season. Somerset's 41-game XBH streak is the longest in the Eastern League, is tied for the longest in Double-A and tied for the second-longest in MiLB. It is one-shy of a franchise record 42-game XBH streak (5/28/24 - 7/14/24).

With Tyler Hardman's homer in the fourth inning, Somerset has homered in six straight games and 20 of its last 23. The Patriots' 74 home runs this season lead Double-A and rank third in MiLB. Somerset's 74 home runs in the first 41 games of the season are a Double-A record in the Research Tool Era (since 2005).

Somerset's 249 home run pace through 41 games is on pace to beat Somerset's Double-A Research Tool Era-record 205 home runs in 2021. The 249 home run pace would rank third-most in MiLB in the Research Tool Era (ELP 2019: 258, LV 2019: 250).

Somerset's pitching staff registered 11 strikeouts, notching double-digit punchouts for the 11th time in the last 12 games. Somerset's 11.3 K/9 leads Double-A and ranks fifth in Minor League Baseball (Full Season).

RHP Ben Hess (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K) started his second game since missing a month of action on the 7-day IL. Through four starts this season, Hess has struck out 18-of-52 (34.6%) batters he's faced. He punched out 33.0% of hitters last season.

RHP Hayden Merda (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K) struck out back-to-back hitters across the seventh and eighth innings. In 18.0 innings of work this season, Merda has posted a 2.50 ERA with 28 strikeouts to just seven walks. He's struck out 38.4% of batters.

DH Jace Avina (0-for-4, BB) extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a leadoff walk in the first inning. His active 19-game on-base streak ranks second in the Eastern League and is the second longest by a Patriot this season. During the streak, Avina is slashing .333/.407/.728 with eight HR, 19 RBI and 19 XBH. He's raised his OPS from .629 to .904 in that span.

RF Garrett Martin (2-for-5, 2 RBI) recorded a pair of RBI singles in the second and fifth innings for his 11th multi-hit game this season. With eight RBI in his last five games, Martin becomes the third Patriot this season to reach the 30 RBI mark. Martin's 31 RBI is tied for fourth in the Yankees organization and tied for fifth in the Eastern League.

LF Jackson Castillo (2-for-3, BB, HBP, 2 R) reached base safely a season-high tying four times. The multi-hit effort was Castillo's fifth game this season with at least two hits. It was just the second game this season Castillo has recorded two hits and two runs.

1B Coby Morales (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, BB) notched his 13th multi-hit game of the season. Morales secured his third consecutive game with an extra base hit with a three-RBI double in the first inning. Morales' 36 RBI this season rank second in the Eastern League, third in the Yankees minor league system and tied for third in Double-A. His 36 RBI are the second-most ever by a Patriot in the season's first 41 games.

3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB, R) recorded a homer in three straight games for the third time this season, powering a three-run home run in the fourth inning for his 12th home run of the year. Hardman's nine home runs in May lead Double-A and MiLB. They're tied with Kyle Schwarber for the most in MLB. In 13 career games at Prince George's Stadium dating back to 2023, Hardman is hitting .292/.397/.833 with 14 hits, eight HR and 16 RBI. In his career, Hardman is averaging a home run in one of every six at bats at Prince George's Stadium. With Hardman's 12 home runs this season, Somerset is the only team in MiLB with three active hitters with 12-plus home runs (Hardman, Avina, Martin). Hardman's 24 RBI across his last 17 games has raised his RBI total to 38, which leads the Eastern League and ranks second in Double-A. Hardman's 38 RBI are the most ever by a Patriot in the season's first 41 games.

C Miguel Palma (2-for-3, R) recorded his second multi-hit game of the season before Manny Palencia replaced him as a defensive substitution in the sixth inning. Palma is 4-for-11 with two HR, seven RBI and three runs during his active season-high tying three game hit streak.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.