Harry Knocks Cats' First Grand Slam in 999 Days in 10-8 Heartbreaker

Published on May 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats rallied from a 9-0 deficit to 9-8 with an eight-run eighth inning but ultimately fell at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night to the Hartford Yard Goats, 10-8. Amidst the eight-run frame, shortstop Jay Harry crushed New Hampshire's (23-16) first grand slam since Miguel Hiraldo's on August 25, 2023.

Fisher Cats starter Richard Gallardo (3-1) suffered his first loss of the season with seven runs on nine hits in four innings. Fisher Cats reliever Caleb Freeman logged his first strikeout in his return from the 7-Day IL since his last outing on April 26 in Reading. Right-hander Geison Urbaez threw 3-2/3 scoreless innings of relief before allowing one run on a solo home run in the top of the ninth, and Yondrei Rojas struck out two batters in his lone inning of work.

Hartford's Eiberson Castellano (3-2) fired seven scoreless innings against New Hampshire and struck out seven before the Fisher Cats jumped on reliever Sam Weatherly for seven runs on four hits and three walks. Carlos Torres (S, 1) was responsible for one of two runs on a two-run homer by New Hampshire catcher Patrick Winkel but delivered the final four outs for his first save of the year.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Jay Harry slugged New Hampshire's first grand slam in 999 days (August 25, 2023 vs Binghamton). He totaled four hits, his

He totaled four hits, his first four-hit game since September 1, 2023, (with Fort Myers at Clearwater).

Patrick Winkel extended his hit streak to seven with his eighth-inning home run. David Guzman recorded his first Double-A hit and RBI in the loss. Caleb Freeman made his first appearance since April 26, 2026. Seven consecutive hitters reached to open the bottom of the eighth.

After a run scored in the second, Hartford right-fielder Benny Montgomery (4) crushed a two-run home run in the third and made it 3-0.

The Yard Goats' bats stayed hot. In the fourth, second baseman GJ Hill (3) laced a three-run inside the park home run. Three batters later, catcher Bryant Betancourt (7) tagged a solo home run which extended Hartford's lead to seven.

In the fifth, the Yard Goats loaded the bases with two outs. A hit by pitch and an RBI single from shortstop Andy Perez made it 9-0.

New Hampshire stormed back in the eighth. Second baseman Adrian Pinto walked and designated hitter Arjun Nimmala doubled. With two in scoring position, outfielder David Guzman ripped a two-run double. The Cats loaded the bases on a walk from first baseman Sean Keys and a single from outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr, which led to a grand slam from Harry (3). Infielder Cutter Coffey walked and following a strikeout and pitching change, Winkel (2) clobbered a two-run home run and made it 9-8.

After Hartford added a run in the ninth on another Montgomery (5) home run, New Hampshire stranded the tying run on base in the ninth and dropped Wednesday's matchup, 10-8.

New Hampshire and Hartford continue their series on Thursday, May 21 at 6:03 PM. RHP Gage Stanifer (1-2, 5.43 ERA) will start for the Fisher Cats, and the Yard Goats will counter with RHP Jake Brooks (0-1, 3.99 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:43 PM on WKXL, Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from May 20, 2026

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