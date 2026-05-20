Harrisburg Senators Game Information - May 20 vs Akron

Published on May 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Akron RubberDucks (23-17) vs Harrisburg Senators (21-19)

Game #41

Wednesday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Justin Campbell (0-0) vs RH Connor Van Scoyoc (4-1)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play the second game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The two teams will have played 18 of their first 45 games this year against each other. The next meeting is not until August 18 at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron.

LAST GAME: The Senators held a late lead, but the RubberDucks scored seven runs in the eighth inning en route to an 8-4 win Tuesday. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara delivered another quality start. The left-hander allowed an unearned run in six innings of work, scattering just two hits and three walks while punching out six. Harrisburg took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on OF Sam Petersen's two-run home run. Then, with Harrisburg still leading 2-1 in the eighth, Akron plated seven runs on five hits and four walks against RHP Chance Huff (L, 3-2) and RHP Sandy Gaston. In the bottom of the ninth, trailing 8-2, INF Marcus Brown and Petersen hit back-to-back solo homers. Brown's home run is the first of his Double-A career. It's the third time this season the Sens have hit back-to-back home runs.

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Eastern League Stories from May 20, 2026

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