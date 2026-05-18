Sens Rally Late to Take Series Finale from Curve, 8-3

Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Curve had taken the previous three games straight from the Senators, in large part from scoring late each game. Harrisburg returned the favor Sunday, scoring five unanswered runs across the eighth and ninth innings to beat Altoona 8-3.

The game started between a dueling LHP Jackson Kent and major league rehabbing RHP Jared Jones. Jones retired the first nine Sens hitters, five via the strikeout. Kent matched Jones' five punchouts, allowing one hit through three.

Still scoreless starting the fifth, Caleb Lomavita singled off Jones and Max Romero Jr. walked. After a Cortland Lawson moved Lomavita to third, Elijah Nunez singled through the hole at short to score Lomavita and give the Senators a 1-0 lead.

The base hit is Nunez's first Sens RBI.

Now against RHP Jarod Bayless, Seaver King singled home Romero to push the Harrisburg lead to 2-0.

Kent finished after five scoreless frames. The left-hander allowed only two hits and one walk, matching LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara for a Senators season-high nine strikeouts in the game.

In two starts against Altoona this week, Kent went 12 innings, allowed only one run on five hits and three walks, and struck out 17 Curve hitters.

In the sixth, Lomavita extended the Harrisburg lead to 3-0 with an RBI double.

But the red-hot Lonnie White Jr. for the Curve homered in the third-straight game, cutting the Sens' lead to 3-2 with a two-run shot off RHP Thomas Schultz in the sixth.

Then Altoona tied the game on Javier Rivas' solo homer in the seventh.

Harrisburg responded in the next inning on yet another Caleb Lomavita RBI double to re-take the lead, 4-3. Lomavita went three-for-five with the two RBI doubles and a run scored.

In the ninth against LHP Cy Nielson, the Sens scored four runs on one hit. INF Marcus Brown laid down a sac bunt to score Lawson. Later, with the bases loaded, Kervin Pichardo lined a ball to deep right-centerfield for a three-RBI double.

In the meantime on the mound, RHP Robert Cranz (W, 1-0) stopped the Curve offense with 2.2 hitless, scoreless frames. He struck out two.

After the day off tomorrow, the Senators are back in action hosting the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) starting Tuesday, May 17, 11:00 a.m. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1) will have the start.







Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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