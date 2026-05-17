Yard Goats Walk-Off Sea Dogs for Second Straight Game

Published on May 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats rallied in the ninth inning to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park, securing their second straight walk-off victory and a split of the six-game series, 3-3. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Bryant Betancourt knocked in Jose Torres and GJ Hill with a two-out, bases-loaded double over the head of center fielder Will Turner to notch the dramatic comeback.

The Sea Dogs wasted no time jumping out in front in the top of the first inning. Brooks Brannon swung at the first pitch and blasted one to the upper deck for a two-run home run. Later in the inning, Miguel Bleis added a two-run homer for a 4-0 advantage against Hartford starter Konnor Eaton.

Hartford bounced back with a four-run second on two-run homers by Connor Capel and GJ Hill off of Sea Dogs left-hander Michael Sansone, a Cheshire, Connecticut native. Sansone settled down after that and pitched five innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three strike outs.

Eaton also settled in after the shaky first and hurled six innings. He permitted four runs, just one earned, walked two and struck out five.

The score remained deadlocked, until the top of the ninth, when Portland regained the lead. Pinch hitter Max Ferguson lined a two-out, RBI-single to right field, scoring Tyler McDonough, giving the Sea Dogs a 5-4 lead.

Hartford responded in the bottom half against reliever Cooper Adams. Jimmy Obertop and Torres each drew walks before Hill laid down a bunt single to load the bases with no outs. Adams then retired the next two hitters on a strike out and force at home, before Betancourt launched his game-winning double, as the Goats walked off the Sea Dogs for the second consecutive game.

The Yard Goats are off Monday before traveling to Manchester, New Hampshire to begin a six game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday at 6:03pm. RHP Eiberson Castellano will be on the mound for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Cade Denton (1-3)

LP: Cooper Adams (3-3)







Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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