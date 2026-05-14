Messina Homers in Yard Goats Loss

Published on May 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Cole Messina crushed a two-run home run but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 9-6 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats led 6-4 through seven innings, but two-run home runs from Tyler McDonough and Max Ferguson, and an RBI-double from Nate Baez capped a five-run eighth. Portland's bullpen did not allow a hit in the final four innings of the game, ending the Yard Goats five-game win-streak. Conner Capel had a pair of hits, including a three-RBI triple and scored a run.

Portland opened the scoring in the top of the first when Miguel Bleis hit an RBI-single off Yard Goats Eiberson Castellano, giving the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. Hartford responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI sac-fly from Bryant Betancourt, which came off Sea Dogs starter Gage Ziehl and tied the game at 1.

The Sea Dogs took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second when Max Ferguson laid down a bunt single that scored McDonough from second. Hartford took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning when Messina crushed a two-run home run to left field, his second of the season.

Portland tied the game at 3 in the top of the third when Bleis hit his second RBI-single of the game, scoring Nate Baez.

The Yard Goats took the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a pair of RBI-hits from Aidan Longwell and Conner Capel. Longwell's RBI-single scored Montgomery and gave Hartford a 4-3 lead, before Capel roped an RBI-triple into right field and extended the Yard Goats lead to 6-3.

The Sea Dogs cut the Yard Goats lead to 6-4 in the top of the seventh when Brooks Brannon hit a solo home run, his sixth of the season.

Portland tied the game at 6 in the top of the eighth when McDonough hit a two-run home run to left-center field. Two batters later, Ferguson hit a two-run home run to right field, giving the Sea Dogs an 8-6 lead. Baez hit an RBI-double to right field that extended Portland's lead to 9-6.

The Yard Goats continue their six game series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night at 7:10 pm. It's Yacht Rock Night with a Captain's Hat Giveaway!! LHP Sam Weatherly gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Blake Wehunt who will pitch for the Sea Dogs. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

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WP: Patrick Halligan (1-0)

LP: Alberto Pacheco (0-2)

S: Cade Feeney (1)







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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