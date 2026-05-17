Yard Goats Squeeze Portland in Extra Innings

Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Zach Kokoska's squeeze bunt with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning knocked in Connor Capel and lifted the Hartford Yard Goats to a 4-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs Saturday night. Hartford had tied it on the previous play, on a squeeze bunt by Jose Torres. Hartford snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory. The Yard Goats need a win to earn a split of the six-game set.

The Sea Dogs got on the board first in the first inning with a RBI double by Brooks Brannon off of Yard Goats starter, Connor Staine, scoring Nate Baez to take a 1-0 lead. After Portland pitchers Patrick Halligan and Erik Rivera retired the first 13 batters, Benny Montgomery delivered the Yard Goats first hit with a double. Following a hit batsman and a walk, Montgomery scored the tying run on a passed ball and Capel brought home the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

The Sea Dogs tied the game in the seventh inning on a home run by Tyler McDonough and took the lead in the 10th, before Hartford rallied in the last of the tenth. With the automatic runner at second base, Capel reached on a single and advanced to second on an overthrow. That set the stage for back-to-back squeeze bunts by Torres and Kokoska to win the game in dramatic fashion.

The Yard Goats have one game left in the 6 game series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate and will play on Sunday at 1:10 PM. Join us for Kids Run the Bases following the last out! LHP Konnor Eaten will take the mound for Hartford and LHP Michael Sansone will pitch for Portland. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP- Davis Palermo (1-2)

LP- Reidis Sena (1-1)







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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