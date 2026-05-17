Palma's Grand Slam Slugs Somerset to 12-3 Series-Clinching Win Over Binghamton

Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots surged past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 12-3 at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night in Bridgewater, NJ.

With the win, the Patriots won their season-high third consecutive game for the third time this year and secured their second series win of the season. The Patriots climbed back to .500 for the first time since they moved to 6-6 on April 17.

All nine hitters in Somerset's lineup secured a hit and scored a run with six batters recording at least one RBI. With six extra base hits in the game, Somerset has an extra base hit in all 38 games this season. At the time of the game ending, Somerset's 38-game XBH streak is the longest in Double-A and is tied for the second-longest in Minor League Baseball.

Somerset powered its 10th three-plus HR game this season. The Patriots have hammered multiple homers in 15 of their last 21 games. Somerset's 67 home runs this season lead Double-A and rank third in MiLB.

Somerset's pitching staff allowed just three runs for the third consecutive game. In the last 10 days, the Patriots have held their opponents to three or fewer runs in six games.

LHP Kyle Carr (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 3 K) worked into the sixth inning in his third consecutive start. Across his last three starts, Carr has a 2.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, .206 BAA, 18 K to six BB in 17.0 IP. Carr's 33.0 IP this season lead the Patriots pitching staff, while his 37 strikeouts are tied with Trent Sellers for the team-lead.

LF Jace Avina (1-for-5) extended his hit streak to six games and on-base streak to a season-high 16 games. The 16-game on-base streak is the second-longest active streak in the Eastern League and by a Patriot this season. During the streak, Avina is slashing .357/.416/.771 with seven HR, 18 RBI and 15 XBH. He's raised his slash line from .155/.242/.310 to .261/.331/.580 in that span.

CF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, R) pummeled his Eastern League-leading 13th HR of the season. It marked the fourth time Martin has hit a HR in consecutive games this season. Martin's 13 home runs lead the Yankees minor league system, are second-most in Double-A and tied for fourth in MiLB. He extended his on-base streak to a season-high 11 games. In that span, Martin is slashing .333/.407/.688 with five HR and 12 RBI. He's raised his OPS from .813 to .909 in that stretch.

3B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, RBI, 2 R) secured his 12th multi-hit game of the year. Hardman's 18 RBI across his last 14 games has raised his RBI total to an Eastern League-leading 32. His 32 RBI are second-most in the Yankees minor league system and tied for second in Double-A.

1B Coby Morales (2-for-4, 1B, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) notched his 11th multi-hit game of the year, highlighted by a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. Morales' 30 RBI are tied for fourth in the Eastern League, while his 30 runs are tied for fifth.

C Miguel Palma (1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, R) crushed his third career grand slam in Somerset's four-run second inning. It marked the second straight day Somerset powered a second inning grand slam after Garrett Martin's in the Patriots' 7-3 win Friday. Palma's grand slam was his second home run of his season and first grand slam since 8/17/22 at Aberdeen. Palma's grand slam marked the fifth of the year by Somerset and the fifth different Patriot to record one this season (Coby Morales, Owen Cobb, Tyler Hardman, Garrett Martin). After no grand slams in 2025, Somerset's five grand slams this season are the most in MiLB and are more than the Baltimore Orioles' MLB-leading four.

DH DJ Gladney (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R) smacked his third home run of the season with a leadoff blast in the fourth inning. His RBI single in the fifth inning secured his ninth multi-hit game and fifth multi-RBI game of the season. Gladney's team-leading .330 batting average ranks first in the Yankees minor league system and fifth in the Eastern League.







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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