May 16, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE WEEK Brooks Brannon was selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 4-10th. The 22-year-old hit .600 (9-for-15) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 11 RBI in four games for the Sea Dogs. For the week, he led the league in average (.600), OBP (.588), SLG (1.467), and OPS (2.055), while he tied for the league lead in home runs (3) and RBI (11).

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 47 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (64) and Reading (52). Portland has 14 multi-home run games this season, and have scored 45% of their total runs via the long ball (78/172). The Sea Dogs had homered in six straight games and eight of their last nine total before ending the streak last night, with six multi-home run games in that span.

COMING UP EMPTY The Sea Dogs had twelve hits last night, which is one shy of their season high. Despite that, just two runs came across. The last time the Sea Dogs had 12 or more hits in a game and scored two or fewer runs was July 24, 2019 at home against the Yard Goats in a 3-2 loss. The Sea Dogs had 13 hits.

BATS HEATING UP Through their first 30 games of the season, the Sea Dogs had ten or more hits in just five games. Since May 8th, the Sea Dogs have ten or more hits in five of their last six games.

EXTRA, EXTRA! The Sea Dogs hit ten doubles, one triple, and nine home runs for a total of 20 extra base hits in five games against New Hampshire last week, a season high. The Sea Dogs already have 17 extra base hits, eight doubles, a triple, and eight home runs through their first four games in Hartford.

ACTIVE IN THE BASEPATHS Sea Dogs' Acting Manager Kyle Sasala said the biggest takeaway from their first series against Hartford was the Yard Goats' aggression in the basepaths. Hartford was 17-for-22 on stolen base attempts across the six games, including a franchise-record nine stolen bases on April 23rd. Hartford is just 2-for-6 on stolen bases through the first two games of this series, as both Johanfran Garcia and Nate Baez have thrown out two would-be-base-stealers apiece. The Sea Dogs are 9-for-11 stealing bases in the series. Their series high this season is 11 stolen bases.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 16, 2015 - One night after hitting for the cycle, Tim Roberson went 4-for-5 in Portland's 9-4 win at New Britain...Jantzen Witte fell a double shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5, HR and 3 RBI.

ON THE MOUND RHP Jedixson Paez (1-1, 5.87 ERA) will make his fifth appearance and third start for the Sea Dogs in 2026. Paez recorded his longest outing of the season his last time out with 3.0 innings pitched. Overall, he's allowed five runs on seven hits in 7.2 innings pitched, with six strikeouts. Paez was selected by the White Sox in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft and made their 2026 Opening Day roster. After recording an 18.00 ERA in three 2026 appearances for Chicago (6 R, 4 H, 2 HR, 3 BB in 3.0 IP), Paez was DFA'd and returned to the Red Sox.







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2026

May 16, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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