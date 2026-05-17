Big Inning by Baysox Too Much for Akron in 8-5 Loss
Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Akron RubberDucks late inning rally fell short in the 8-5 loss to the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
Chesapeake added to its one-run lead in a big way in the sixth. The Baysox plated five in the inning by taking advantage of three errors, three walks and a two-run home run to push the lead to 8-1.
Mound Presence
Josh Hartle ran into some early trouble on Saturday allowing two hits in the first to put runners on the corners with one out. The left-hander was able to get a strikeout and flyout to escape any damage in the first. Chesapeake got to Hartle for two in the third, but he was able to work around traffic without allowing another run the rest of his night. In total, Hartle worked five innings allowing the two runs and striking out two. Adam Tulloch allowed five unearned runs over two-thirds of an inning. Hunter Stanley struck out three and allowed a run over an inning and a third. Jack Carey worked two scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the ninth to strand a runner at third.
Duck Tales
Akron's offense came alive in the bottom of the eighth. Cameron Barstad walked before back-to-back singles by Alex Mooney and Jose Devers loaded the bases. Nick Mitchell's infield single scored Barstad before Ralphy Velazquez's ground out scored Mooney to cut the lead to 8-3 Baysox. Wuilfredo Antunez capped the big inning by lining a double into left to score Devers and Mitchell to make it 8-5 Chesapeake. The RubberDucks threatened for more in the ninth when Barstad worked a one-out walk, but a pop out and strikeout ended the game.
Notebook
The loss snapped Akron's four game winning streak...Hartle has worked at least five innings in five of his eight starts...Velazquez tripled in the fourth to tie Gustavo Baptista (ACL Guardians) for most triples in the Cleveland organization...Game Time: 2:51...Attendance: 4,808.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Chesapeake Baysox at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Sunday, May 17 at 1:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (1-3, 3.28 ERA) will face Chesapeake left-hander Sebastian Gongora (1-1, 3.66 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
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