Fightin Phils Offense Explodes for 20 Runs in Shutout Victory

Published on May 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Manchester, NH) - The Reading Fightin' Phils (19-18) blanked the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-14) by a final score of 20-0.

The Fightins immediately got things going in the top of the first inning with one out and Bryan Rincon (PHI's No. 27 prospect) on second base. Aroon Escobar (PHI's No. 4 prospect) hit a routine grounder to shortstop Arjun Nimmala, who couldn't make the play, allowing Rincon to score on the error and gift Reading a 1-0 lead.

The R-Phils got back to work in the second as they loaded the bases for Rincon, who slapped an RBI single into left field to bring home the second Reading run. Escobar grounded into a productive out as he brought home Dylan Campbell. Alex Binelas shortly followed that up with an RBI single of his own to put the Fightins ahead 4-0.

In the third, Reading led off the frame with a double from Kehden Hettiger (PHI's No. 26 prospect) and a single from Austin Murr. Hettiger would score on a throwing error from the Fisher Cats' center fielder, Victor Arias. Dylan Campbell followed up with an RBI single to score Murr and lift the Fightins to a 7-0 lead through just three innings.

Meanwhile, Reading starter Adam Seminaris tossed three perfect frames to begin his afternoon, recording five of his first nine outs via the strikeout. In the fourth, New Hampshire would scratch back-to-back hits to lead off the inning and threaten to respond on the scoreboard. Seminaris would buckle down to retire the next two Fisher Cats swinging, before inducing a weak groundball for out number three to end the inning unscathed.

The Fightins' offense got back to work in the sixth as a Bryson Ware leadoff double got things started. Dante Nori (PHI's No. 5 prospect) connected for an RBI single to bring home Ware. Following a walk to Rincon, Aroon Escobar doubled to left field to score Nori and advance Rincon over to third base. Binelas kept the train moving as his RBI single scored Rincon for Reading's third run of the inning. They would plate home another run in Escobar as Raylin Heredia (PHI's No. 30 prospect) reached on a fielding error by third baseman Sean Keys. Reading's four-run frame would put the score at 11-0 after six.

Seminaris was lifted from the ballgame following the fifth inning as he finished his day with five scoreless frames, surrendering three hits and a walk, with seven punchouts. Jack Dallas came in relief and twirled three scoreless innings of his own, striking out two Fisher Cats.

Austin Murr began the top of the seventh with a solo bang as he clubbed his sixth home run of the year to put the Fightins up a dozen. New Hampshire would record two outs before surrendering four straight hits as Reading tacked on three more runs to pull ahead by 15. Murr would lead off the top of eighth with his fourth hit of the day, which was shortly followed by a single from Bryson Ware and a walk from Dylan Campbell. A Dante Nori groundout brought in Murr for number 16 for Reading.

The Fightins collected five more knocks in the top half of the ninth, including a 2-run homer from Bryson Ware to cap their day's scoring with a 20-run outburst. The 20 runs were scored on 22 hits, with all nine Reading starters recording tallies in the hit column. Austin Murr and Alex Binelas led the way with four hits each as the two combined for eight knocks, five runs scored, and five RBIs. Colin Peluse tossed a scoreless ninth inning to complete the first shutout of the season for the Reading pitching staff.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, for a doubleheader at 12:05 p.m. RHP Kyle Brnovich/TBA will start for Reading, and they will go opposite RHP Chris McElvain/TBA for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday are both Education Day Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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