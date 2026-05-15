Ducks Down Baysox with 3-2 Walk-Off Win

Published on May 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks scored three runs over the game's final two innings including two in the ninth to come from behind and defeat the Chesapeake Baysox 3-2 on Thursday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

After the Baysox retook the lead in the top of the ninth, the RubberDucks looked for another rally in the bottom half. Christian Knapczyk opened the inning with a hit-by-pitch before advancing to second on a wild pitch and third on a sac-bunt. Guy Lipscomb followed with a perfectly placed bunt single to score Knapczyk and tie the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Alex Mooney kept the game alive with a two-out double off the wall in left. Nick Mitchell beat out an infield single, which allowed Mooney to come around and score to give Akron the 3-2 win.

Mound Presence

Justin Campbell worked around walks on Thursday. The right-hander walked three over 2.2 innings but did not allow a run thanks to holding the Baysox hitless while striking out three. Carter Rustad worked 2.1 scoreless innings against his former club. Magnus Ellerts allowed a run over two innings. Jack Jasiak tossed a scoreless eighth before allowing a run in the ninth and departing with runners on the corners and two outs. Jack Carey got a strikeout to escape the threat and end the top of the ninth.

Duck Tales

Held to just one hit for most of the game, the RubberDucks offense started to show some life in the eighth. Ralphy Velazquez singled with one out before coming around to score two batters later on Cameron Barstad's double to tie the game at 1-1.

Notebook

The walk-off win marked Akron's third walk-off of the season...The RubberDucks have now won four in a row over Chesapeake...Akron improves to 14-4 at home in 2026...Game Time: 3:08...Attendance: 3,701.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Chesapeake Baysox at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Friday, May 15 at 7:17 p.m. Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (2-2, 3.82 ERA) will face Chesapeake right-hander Evan Yates (1-1, 5.40 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2026

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