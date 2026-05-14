Thursday, May 14 Game at New Hampshire Rained Out

Published on May 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







(Manchester, NH) - Thursday night's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up on Sunday, May 17, beginning at 12:05 p.m. with a doubleheader. Both games will be seven innings. The remainder of the series will include a doubleheader on Friday, a single-game on Saturday, and a twin bill to finish the series on Sunday.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, at 4:05 p.m. for a doubleheader. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday are both Education Day Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







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