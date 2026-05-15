Dumitru Goes Deep in Doubleheader Split

Published on May 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa .- Outfielder Titus Dumitru powered a two-run home run into the left field bleachers off Harrisburg lefty Noah Dean in the seventh inning of game two to provide Altoona with a doubleheader split on Thursday night, falling 3-1 in game one and winning 2-0 in game two.

GAME ONE

The doubleheader began with Curve RHP Khristian Curtis tossing six innings where he allowed just two earned runs on four hits. The Curve loaded the bases in each of the first two innings but were unable to score in either inning frame and stranded 11 runners in the seven-inning game.

Despite Curve catcher Omar Alfonzo driving in Callan Moss with an RBI single in the third inning, the Senators, led by RHP Kyle Luckham's 5.2 innings where he allowed only one run in the third, were able to defeat the Curve 3-1 in the first game of the twin bill.

Duce Gourson and Moss each knocked a pair of doubles in the defeat. Alessandro Ercolani allowed one run in the seventh inning on a solo home run by Cayden Wallace.

GAME TWO

The second game of the day was a bullpen game for both teams, with Altoona starting RHP Jake Shirk, who pitched three scoreless innings in his longest appearance of the season. Cy Nielson followed and extended his team-best scoreless inning streak to 14.1 innings with two scoreless innings in Game Two. Since April 16, he's allowed just 12 hits, five walks and struck out 16 batters across eight outings.

The game continued scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when Callan Moss led off with a walk, reaching base safely in 28-of-33 games played this season. After the walk, Titus Dumitru, launched a two-run home run to left field, providing Altoona with a 2-0 lead.

Despite Harrisburg loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh, Emmanuel Chapman was able to work through the jam and earn the win for the Curve.

Altoona continues their series with the Harrisburg Senators on Friday to begin Military Appreciation Weekend, starting at 6 p.m. LHP Connor Wietgrefe is slated to start for Altoona with LHP Alex Clemmey slated to start for the Senators.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2026

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