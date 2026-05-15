Portland Takes Series Lead with 5-3 Win over Hartford

Published on May 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, CT - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-19) took down the Hartford Yard Goats (17-18) in a 5-3 battle on Thursday night.

RHP Blake Wehunt had an excellent start, allowing no runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work. Marvin Alcantara hit his third home run in the last week to get the scoring started in the top of the second inning, his fourth of the season. Ahbram Liendo had a three hit, three RBI night including his first home run of the season to record the Sea Dogs' third consecutive multi-home run game.

After a quiet first inning, the Sea Dogs bats heated up in the second, starting with Alcantara's home run. Nelly Taylor and Max Ferguson both walked to put runners on base for Ahbram Liendo, who drove a double to left field, scoring both. After an error on the throw, Liendo easily advanced to third and tried to come home for the little league home run, but was thrown out in a close play at the plate, to end the inning with the Sea Dogs leading 3-0.

Ronald Rosario added on in the third inning, sending a ground ball through the left side gap to score Will Turner, and push the lead to 4-0.

A solo shot by Cole Messina got the Yard Goats on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, cutting the lead to 4-1.

Ahbram Liendo added his second extra base hit of the night and his third RBI with a solo home run of his own in the top of the seventh inning, and the Sea Dogs led 5-1.

The Yard Goats began to mount a comeback in the seventh inning. GJ Hill walked as the leadoff batter, and made it to third on an Andy Perez double, before scoring on a Bryant Betancourt groundout. Hartford added one more in the eighth inning as Jimmy Obertop ripped an RBI double to left field, as the Yard Goats cut it to two, 5-3.

Max Carlson (1-1, 9.43 ERA) earned the win, giving up one run on three hits in 1.2 innings of work. Hartford's starter LHP Sam Weatherly (0-2, 10.91 ERA) was tagged with the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks in 2.0 innings pitched. RHP Cooper Adams recorded his second save of the season, allowing one run on three hits over 2.0 innings.

RHP John Holobetz (1-3, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Sea Dogs tomorrow night against RHP Jake Brooks (0-1, 4.32 ERA), with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 pm at Dunkin' Park.







Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.