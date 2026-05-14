May 14, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE WEEK Brooks Brannon was selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 4-10th. The 22-year-old hit .600 (9-for-15) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 11 RBI in four games for the Sea Dogs. For the week, he led the league in average (.600), OBP (.588), SLG (1.467), and OPS (2.055), while he tied for the league lead in home runs (3) and RBI (11).

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 45 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (61) and Reading (51). After last night's second consecutive three-home-run game, Portland has 13 multi-home run games this season, and have scored 46% of their total runs via the long ball (76/165). Last Friday, the Sea Dogs hit a season-high five home runs, including Brooks Brannon's first career two-home run game.

BLEIS ON BASE Miguel Bleis is on a seven game hit streak with back-to-back multi-hit games. Against Hartford in this series, Bleis is five-for-eight at the plate with one run, two RBI, a walk, and a stolen base. This is Bleis' longest hit streak since he hit in seven games straight from July 3-July 13, 2024 in Greenville. Bleis' career high hit streak is 16 games from May 14-June 9, 2024, also as a member of the Greenville Drive.

EXTRA, EXTRA! The Sea Dogs hit ten doubles, one triple, and nine home runs for a total of 20 extra base hits in five games against New Hampshire last week. That tied their season high in extra base hits in a series, set against Somerset the previous week, when they hit ten doubles and ten home runs in seven games played. The Sea Dogs already have 12 extra base hits, five doubles, a triple, and six home runs through their first two games in Hartford.

CLEANING THE BASEPATHS Sea Dogs' Acting Manager Kyle Sasala said the biggest takeaway from their first series against Hartford was the Yard Goats' aggression in the basepaths. Hartford was 17-for-22 on stolen base attempts across the six games, including a franchise-record nine stolen bases on April 23rd. Hartford is just one-for-five on stolen bases through the first two games of this series, as both Johanfran Garcia and Nate Baez have thrown out two would-be-base-stealers apiece. The Sea Dogs are five-for-seven stealing bases in the series.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 14, 2001 - Claudio Vargas and Ryan Moskau combine on a 6-hit shutout, striking out 9 in a 9-0 romp over the Harrisburg Senators. In this game, Heath Honeycutt scored the 5,000th run in franchise history.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt (0-2, 8.64 ERA) will make his fifth start on the bump for the Sea Dogs this season. Wehunt, the Sea Dogs' opening day starter, missed a small part of the early season with a stint on the injured list, before returning to the active roster for a start on April 22nd. Wehunt has allowed eight runs on 11 hits, three home runs, and five walks while striking out nine batters in 8.1 innings of work this season.







Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2026

May 14, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.