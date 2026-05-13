Sea Dogs Fall 7-6 as Yard Goats Walk It Off

Published on May 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, CT - The Portland Sea Dogs (14-19) fell 7-6 as the Hartford Yard Goats (17-16) made a late comeback to walk-off the series opener with a home run on Tuesday evening.

The Sea Dogs hit three home runs in the contest, good for their twelfth multi-home run game of the season. Johanfran Garcia had his fifth of the season, with four coming in the month of May. Will Turner hit his fourth of the year, and Marvin Alcantara has homered in back-to-back games, with three total in 2026.

The Sea Dogs struck for four in the first inning powered by Garcia and Alcantara's home runs. Franklin Arias led off with a single and Brooks Brannon walked to put two on base for Garcia's at bat. Alcantara left the ballpark just moments later on a solo shot, and the Sea Dogs led 4-0.

Over the next two innings, Hartford chipped away at the Sea Dogs' lead. In the second inning, Aiden Longwell scored from third as Jose Torres was caught in a pickle between first and second, and the Sea Dogs elected to tag the runner out, bringing the score to 4-1.

The Yard Goats added two more in the third inning on a Cole Messina RBI single, and a wild pitch by Sea Dogs starter LHP Hayden Mullins.

Will Turner added an insurance run for the Sea Dogs in the fifth inning with a solo home run of his own, the third of the night for the Sea Dogs, extending the lead to 5-3.

Hartford continued to battle, adding a run on a Bryan Betancourt RBI single in the sixth inning, bringing around Andy Perez to trail just 5-4.

Ahbram Liendo led off the seventh inning with a triple to the deep left corner. Franklin Arias batted him in shortly after with a sacrifice hit, adding a small cushion for the Sea Dogs, 6-4.

The Yard Goats tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Andy Perez doubled and stole third base on a Cole Messina walk, leaving runners on the corners with one out. A wild pitch by LHP Erik Rivera scored Perez, cutting the lead to one. Rivera walked one more batter before he was replaced by RHP Caleb Bolden. Bolden walked two additional batters, bringing in the Yard Goats' tying run.

The Sea Dogs were unable to score in the top of the ninth inning, and reached the bottom half in a tie ballgame. Benny Montgomery launched a solo shot to walk off the game, and the Yard Goats won 7-6.

RHP Austin Smith (1-0, 3.09 ERA) earned the win, allowing no runs on no hits in one inning of work. LHP Caleb Bolden (1-1. 5.51 ERA) took the loss, allowing the winning run on one hit and three walks in 0.2 innings pitched.

Tomorrow night, the Sea Dogs' RHP Gage Ziehl (1-2, 5.32 ERA) is lined up to face the Yard Goats' LHP Sam Weatherly (0-1, 10.54 ERA), with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 pm.







Eastern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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