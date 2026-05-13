Squirrels Open Road Trip with 7-1 Win

Published on May 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels opened their road trip with a 7-1 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (26-7) scored three runs in the third and four runs in the seventh to take the series opener against the SeaWolves (17-17).

Trystan Vrieling (Win, 1-0) worked five scoreless innings for the second consecutive start and struck out a season-high seven batters. He has posted a 1.77 ERA (4 ER/20.1 IP) in his last four starts since April 24.

In the top of the third, Diego Velasquez led off with a walk against Erie reliever Zach Lee before later scoring the game's first run on a groundout by Parks Harber.

With two outs, Sabin Ceballos belted a double off the left-field wall to bring in Scott Bandura. Bo Davidson followed with an RBI double to open a 3-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

In the seventh, Jonah Cox hit an RBI double for his team-high 29th run driven in this season.

Bandura followed with a two-run double before a Davidson hit his second RBI double of the night.

Erie scored its only run with on a double-play groundout in the seventh.

Ben Peterson made his Double-A debut for the Flying Squirrels and retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings, recording three strikeouts.

The series continues on Wednesday morning at UPMC Park. Left-hander Matt Wilkinson (1-2, 1.59) will make his Flying Squirrels debut after being traded from the Cleveland Guardians organization last week. Right-hander Sean Hunley (0-2,6.59) will start for the SeaWolves. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from May 19- 24 to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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