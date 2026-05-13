Mitchell Mashes Three Hits in 6-3 Akron Win

Published on May 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Nick Mitchell picked up three hits including the go-ahead three-run triple in the sixth to guide the Akron RubberDucks past the Chesapeake Baysox 6-3 in the series opener on Tuesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

The RubberDucks patience at the plate was on full display in the sixth inning. Christian Knapczyk, Alex Mooney and Jose Devers worked three consecutive walks to load the bases with two outs. Mitchell followed with a line drive triple over the head of Thomas Sosa in right to bring all three home and put Akron back on top 5-2. During the next at-bat, Mitchell scored on a wild pitch to cap the four-run inning and make it 6-2 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Caden Favors worked around traffic for most of the night. The Baysox were able to get a baserunner off the left-hander in each inning, but were only able to push across a run in the fifth. In total, Favors worked five innings allowing one run on seven hits while striking out three. Guardians righty Shawn Armstrong allowed one run over an inning pitched while striking out two in his rehab appearance. Sean Matson struck out three over two scoreless innings in his return to Akron. Hunter Stanley allowed a run in the ninth.

Duck Tales

After Chesapeake jumped ahead with a run in the top of the fifth, the RubberDucks answered back in the bottom half. Mitchell doubled with two outs to keep the inning alive for Ralphy Velazquez. The RubberDucks first baseman launched a two-run home run to the pitch clock in center field to put Akron ahead 2-1.

Notebook

Armstrong topped out at 93 mph and tossed 19 pitches (11 strikes)...Velazquez's home run was his fifth of the season and third at 7 17 Credit Union Park...Mitchell picked up his first three-hit game of the season and came a home run away from the cycle...Favors has gone at least five innings in five of his seven starts this season...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 2,236.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Chesapeake Baysox at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-2, 8.41 ERA) will face Chesapeake left-hander Luis De Leon (1-2, 6.26 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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