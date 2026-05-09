Ducks' Big Inning Doused by Squirrels in 9-6 Loss

Published on May 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron first baseman Jake Fox had three hits, including a three-run double in a six-run fifth inning, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels scored nine unanswered runs in a 9-6 victory and fourth straight win over the RubberDucks on Friday night at CarMax Park. Richmond improved to 15-1 at CarMax Park and dealt Akron its season-high fifth straight loss.

Turning Point

Akron grabbed a 6-0 lead with a breakout fifth inning, but Richmond responded immediately. The Flying Squirrels scored once in the bottom of the fifth before erupting for six runs in the sixth inning, capitalizing on two errors, a two-out, two-run single by center fielder Jonah Cox, and a go-ahead three-run double by designated hitter Bo Davidson for a 7-6 lead.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Justin Campbell made his Double-A debut and worked four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five and retiring nine of his final 11 batters.... Right-hander Jack Carey allowed a run in the fifth and was charged with two in the sixth. Right-hander Alaska Abney was charged with the loss after allowing four runs - one earned - in the sixth. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts surrendered Davidson's go-ahead double and a two-run homer to second baseman Diego Velasquez in the seventh before right-hander Reid Johnston finished with a scoreless eighth.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense broke through in the fifth inning. Akron third baseman Alex Mooney hit a leadoff double before center fielder Nick Mitchell drove him in with a two-out RBI single. Left fielder Ralphy Velazquez followed with an RBI double, right fielder Alfonsin Rosario singled, and catcher Jacob Cozart walked, before Fox hit a three-run double to right field, taking third base on the throw home and scoring when the ball got away to make it 6-0.

Notebook

Velazquez had two doubles, extending his 18-game on-base streak...Fox had a season-high three RBIs...Akron scores six runs in an inning for the fifth time this season...Game Time: 2:58...Attendance: 7,278.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue the series in Richmond at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at CarMax Park. Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (1-2, 2.93 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels left-hander Greg Farone (0-2, 6.75 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2026

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