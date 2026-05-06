Whitman, Squirrels Shut out RubberDucks, 5-0

Published on May 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron first baseman Ralphy Velazquez had the RubberDucks' only two hits, while Hudson High School and Kent State University alumnus Joe Whitman pitched six scoreless innings to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 5-0 win in the opener of a six-game series at CarMax Park Tuesday night.

Turning Point

Richmond broke open a scoreless game in the fourth inning when first baseman Sabin Ceballos and designated hitter Zach Morgan hit solo home runs off left-hander Caden Favors. The Flying Squirrels later added a run in the fifth and a sixth-inning, two-run homer by Maui Ahuna, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Mound Presence

Favors allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out six batters. Right-hander Jack Jasiak, left-hander Adam Tulloch, and right-hander Reid Johnston combined for three scoreless innings of relief. For Richmond, Whitman tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven. He was followed by Tyler Vogel's two innings and Shane Rademacher's one to complete the two-hit shutout.

Duck Tales

Velazquez went 2-for-4, hitting a two-out triple in the sixth inning and a one-out single in the ninth inning. Akron went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and stranded four runners on base.

Notebook

Jaison Chourio was 0-for-4 as the starting center fielder in his Double-A debut...Akron was shut out for the third time this season...Velazquez recorded his second triple of the year...Jasiak has five straight scoreless outings for a total of eight innings, and Tulloch has four straight for a total of 4 1/3 innings...The RubberDucks struck out 11 times offensively...Game Time: 2:07...Attendance: 5,771.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue the series in Richmond at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at CarMax Park. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-2, 10.47 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels right-hander Trystan Vrieling (0-0, 4.91 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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